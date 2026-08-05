Who is Kevin Reddington? Meet the defense attorney fighting for Lindsay Clancy in triple murder trial

The murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the former labor and delivery nurse accused of killing her three young children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, began this week with opening statements from both sides. Her defense is being led by veteran Brockton attorney Kevin Reddington, who has a long history of handling high-profile criminal cases. Amid Lindsay Clancy's murder trial, here's everything to know about her defense attorney, Kevin Reddington. (Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge)

Who is Kevin Reddington? As per Mass Lawyers Weekly, Kevin Reddington was born on February 9, 1951, in Cambridge. He studied at Boston College in 1972 before attending Suffolk Law School, graduating in 1975. He was admitted to the Massachusetts bar the same year. He worked as a partner at Kelly & Reddington from 1975 to 1991 before becoming a sole practitioner.

His bar affiliations include the Massachusetts Bar Association, the Plymouth County Bar Association (where he served as past president), the American College of Trial Lawyers, and the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

Reddington previously made headlines for successfully defending former Boston Red Sox star Mo Vaughn in a drunk driving case, which Reddington described to Mass Lawyers Weekly as “a decent showcase for assisting people who would otherwise never really know or watch what happens in a trial.”

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What is Kevin Reddington's defense in the Lindsay Clancy trial? According to WHDH, In the opening statements on July 27, Clancy's defense team argues she is not criminally responsible for the murders because she was suffering from psychosis brought on by postpartum depression and was overmedicated at the time.

During opening statements, Reddington showed a bloody knife and graphic pictures of Clancy's injuries, which she sustained when she jumped out of a window after killing her children. “She's not going to walk out of this courtroom; she'll be paralyzed for the rest of her life,” Reddington said.

He added, “She's living in hell, she knows what happens with those kids, and she wanted to die.”

Prosecutors, however, argued that Clancy made a series of choices before the murders that show she knew exactly what she was doing.

“She chose to manipulate providers, seek quick and easy fixes when depressed and when she didn't get what she expected, sought a different doctor, changed medications after days, disengaged from treatment when she didn't like the plan.”

Prosecutors told the jury this case was not about postpartum mental health in general. “This isn't a public debate about women's mental health; this is about this defendant,” they said, as per WHDH. “This is a woman who acted intentionally, rationally, swiftly to accomplish a specific goal. To kill.”

Clancy faces life in prison if convicted and if found not criminally responsible, she will likely be committed to a state psychiatric facility.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Lawyer reveals how Massachusetts mom turned into ‘zombie’ amid postpartum psychosis claims

Why are Lindsay Clancy's medications under scrutiny? The case has sparked widespread public debate online about the medications prescribed to Clancy in the months before the killings. Court filings revealed doctors had prescribed a range of medications, including antidepressants, sleep aids, and antipsychotics to treat her severe postpartum depression after she gave birth to her third child in 2022.

However, experts cautioned against drawing conclusions without full context. Dr. Sunny Patel, a psychiatrist at Georgetown's Thrive Center for Children, told Mother Jones, “My worry is that if [the Clancy case] makes folks more reticent to take medications to treat their mental illness, there's potential harm there too.”

Lindsay Clancy is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and strangulation in connection with the January 24, 2023, deaths of her three children, Cora (5), Dawson (3), and Callan (8 months) in Duxbury, Massachusetts. She has pleaded not guilty and her defense is pursuing an insanity defense based on postpartum psychosis.