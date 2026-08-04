When did Patrick Clancy remarry? Inside Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband's new life as murder trial unfolds

Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Massachusetts mom Lindsay Clancy who is on trial for killing their three young children, has quietly started a new life in New York City and remarried. Patrick Clancy has remarried Dr Rachel Danis and started a new life in New York. (via REUTERS)

When did Patrick Clancy remarry? Patrick Clancy, 38, tied the knot with Dr Rachel Danis, 37, in April this year during an intimate ceremony at the Ladies Pavilion in Central Park, followed by a celebration with friends and family at the nearby restaurant Sarabeth's, the Daily Mail reported.

Patrick moved to Manhattan about four months after he found his three young children strangled to death by his ex-wife in their Duxbury, Mass. home in January 2023, as per public records cited by The Post.

He now works as a Microsoft employee and lives with Danis in a Midtown Manhattan high-rise. Danis works as a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility specialist at an NYC-based reproductive clinic, according to her professional bio. She also serves as an assistant clinical professor in the Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Science Department at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy murder trial: Lawyer reveals how Massachusetts mom turned into ‘zombie’ amid postpartum psychosis claims

What did Patrick Clancy's testimony reveal? As per CNN, Patrick Clancy testified for two days about his ex-wife's downward spiral, describing her as a “very dedicated” mother who did everything for their kids before her mental health began deteriorating after their third child was born.

He said her "big spiral" began around early December 2022 after she started a new antipsychotic medication, when she told him she was suicidal and had “intrusive thoughts” about harming the children. He testified that on the day of the killings, Lindsay seemed to be “having one of her best days” and that the house was unusually quiet when he returned home to find the bedroom door locked and his wife lying in the backyard with self-inflicted wounds, having jumped from a window. He said he then found his three children in the basement with exercise bands around their necks.

What Lindsay Clancy's diary revealed at trial Lindsay Clancy wrote in her journal two months before killing her three young kids that she was “so desperate to get a mental break from taking care of everyone,” jurors learned at her murder trial Monday, as per New York Post.

The 35-year-old Boston-area mom documented having “horrible insomnia and anxiety” and being wracked with guilt over her choice to stop breastfeeding her 8-month-old son and sleep train him in journal entries before the murder.

On November 18, 2023, two months before she strangled her kids with elastic workout bands, she wrote, “It's like I'm so desperate to get a mental break from taking care of everyone that my mind is trying to make something physically wrong with me.”

"I want help. I want to be well," Clancy also wrote in the journal, which had entries beginning October 13, 2022 and ending January 18, 2023.

The excerpts were read during the testimony of Massachusetts State Trooper Cory Melo, who collected the journals and other evidence from Clancy's Duxbury home.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, killed her children Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and 8-month-old Callan on January 24, 2023, before she tried to kill herself.