Udhayanidhi Stalin held for controversial comment, released on bail after 10 hrs

In a day packed with high drama, Udhayanidhi was arrested from his residence in Chennai at 10am and taken to Thanjavur, where he had made the controversial comment at a rally on Monday. The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ( DMK ) hit the streets and approached the Madras high court, where the state government clarified that Udhayanidhi would be released “today itself”.

Leader of the Opposition in Tamil Nadu Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested by the police for over 10 hours, taken from Chennai to Thanjavur and booked for insulting the modesty of a woman, obscenity and criminal intimidation, among others, over an obscene remark apparently aimed at actor Trisha Krishnan a day before.

“Everybody agrees that it was an obscene remark, and that too from a very senior leader. So, definitely the government has a responsibility to ensure that no one can escape the rule of law after committing such a despicable crime. That is why this government has taken very firm action on that,” said Tamil Nadu minister KG Arunraj.

“They cut, copied, and pasted my speech to claim I spoke inappropriately. Some have accused me of using double meaning. I spoke with only a single meaning : the farmers need water. I have absolutely no intention of disrespecting women,” he said.

“With 3,000 police personnel, they took us by road from Chennai to Thanjavur like a terrorist,” he said, dismissing the allegation that he made offensive comments.

“They arrested me for nothing. I have not said anything wrong. I have not said anything wrong against anybody,” he said. The 49-year-old leader stood atop a vehicle and greeted supporters late into the evening at Sengipatti in a show of strength by the DMK.

At around 8pm , he was released on station bail, and returned to Chennai around midnight.

In the evening, Udhayanidhi was taken to the Sengipatti police station after huge crowds gathered in Thanjavur – roughly 350km from state capital Chennai, he was quizzed for more than an hour.

The over 10 hours between his morning arrest and evening release represent the first major political face-off in Tamil Nadu since C Joseph Vijay’s shock victory in the assembly elections this summer. The row also saw the DMK, somewhat listless after it lost allies to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), rally behind the former deputy chief minister. The developments came a day before the budget session of the assembly.

The controversy began on Monday when Udhayanidhi was speaking at a rally meant to press the state government on the Cauvery water sharing – a century-old irritant in relations between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. As the crowd chanted the name of Trisha – a friend of the chief minister – Udhayanidhi made an obscene remark.

Hours later, Sengipatti police in Thanjavur east registered a case against Udhayanidhi on a complaint filed by local TVK functionary Bairavi.

He was booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity, hatred among two groups), 192 (punishes the act of wantonly or malignantly giving illegal provocation to cause a riot), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace), 79 (punishes any word gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 296 (b) (Penalises singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song in public place), 61(agree to do an illegal act or by illegal methods), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, section 4 of the TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002 (which specifies the penalty for harassing women), and section 67 (punishes anyone who publishes or transmits obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

Around 8.30am on Tuesday, senior police officers arrived at his Neelankarai residence in Chennai.

“Did I mention anyone’s name except the CM’s? Then why do you think this is happening? Let the court decide,” he told reporters before being escorted away by the police.

As the news spread, hundreds of DMK workers crowded the road leading to his residence. Senior DMK functionaries reached his residence and tried to prevent the police. At around 10.40am, the police convoy left Chennai for Thanjavur.

“They have arrested me. I am not worried. I am ready to face the consequences. Let us wait and see,” Udhayanidhi said.

Around 10.30am, Udhayanidhi’s legal team approached the high court with an urgent anticipatory bail petition. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan recorded the submission of advocate general Vijay Narayan that though Udhayanidhi was detained and taken to Thanjavur, the state did not intend to remand him. The AG submitted that the state only intended to question Udhayanidhi and release him on station bail.

“Recording the above submissions made by the learned advocate general, the respondent is directed to release the petitioner, after questioning him, pursuant to the registration of the FIR..today itself. The petitioner is also directed to co-operate with the respondent in the investigation as and when required,” the high court said.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing by senior counsel Hasan Mohammed Jinnah on Tuesday morning. Jinnah had sought protection against arrest, saying that there was an apprehension that the police could take coercive action a day before the commencement of the budget session.

When the plea was taken up for hearing at 2.15 pm, the advocates informed the court that Udhayanidhi was already arrested and taken to Thanjavur.

DMK chief MK Stalin defended his son. “Udhayanidhi is not someone who speaks inappropriately. Even if he were to make a mistake in his speech, he is of the nature to apologise immediately,” he said.

He also criticised the Tamil Nadu government and alleged that the police force arrived at Udhayanidhi’s residence to cover up the government’s failure on the Cauvery issue. “Backtracking its stand due to public backlash, the government is now attempting a cover-up. The Madras high court’s order instructing that ‘Udhayanidhi must be released today itself’ is a blow to TVK’s fascist nature,” Stalin said.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Edapaddi Palaniswami criticised Udhayanidhi. “Unaware of the dignity of the position he holds, his continuous loose talk and derogatory remarks about women are strongly condemnable,” the former CM said.