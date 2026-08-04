‘No sadhu involved’: Yogi cites SIT report in Ram Temple donation theft case as Oppn demands debate in Parliament

Addressing reporters, Yogi Adityanath said, “No involvement of any sadhu or saint was found in the SIT's initial report in the case related to the alleged embezzlement of offerings (chadhava) at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the initial findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple have not found the involvement of any sadhu or saint.

The Chief Minister's remarks came amid a political row over the alleged donation theft, which has triggered protests inside th Parliament.

Yogi accuses Samajwadi Party, Congress of misleading people Launching a sharp attack on the opposition, Yogi Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of attempting to damage Uttar Pradesh's image and divert attention from legislative business.

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"This conduct by the Samajwadi Party and the opposition is both undemocratic and unconstitutional. It is also an insult to the sentiments of 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," he said.

Targeting the Samajwadi Party further, the Chief Minister said, "It was the Samajwadi Party government that committed the sin of staining the lanes of Shri Ayodhya Dham and the sacred flow of the Saryu with blood."

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He also criticised those who, he alleged, had questioned the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna.

"Those who have already raised questions about the existence of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Shri Krishna are today talking about faith," the Chief Minister said.