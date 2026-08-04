‘Forgot Indira Gandhi?’: NCP retorts as Cong calls Sunetra Pawar ‘gungi gudiya’

A social media post by the Maharashtra Congress calling deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar a "gungi gudiya" (mute doll) triggered a political row on Tuesday. Reacting to the remark, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) asked the Congress whether it was now endorsing the same insult that was once directed at former prime minister Indira Gandhi, news agency PTI reported. Former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde alleged that the Congress was rattled by Sunetra Pawar's growing political profile. (HT_PRINT)

The controversy stems from a video shared by the Congress in which NCP leader Dhananjay Munde is seen interrupting a journalist who was trying to question Pawar about the law and order situation in Beed district. Pawar does not answer the question and walks away after Munde ends the interaction.

Sharing the clip, the Congress wrote, “Sunetra Pawar, how many more days will she remain a 'gungi gudiya'?”

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NCP invokes Indira Gandhi The NCP hit back sharply, arguing that the Congress had forgotten its own history. Party spokesperson Umesh Patil questioned whether the Opposition party was indirectly validating the criticism once levelled against former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

"Does this mean the Congress is now indirectly admitting that the criticism levelled against the late Indira Gandhi at the time was justified?" Patil asked.

He said that while political criticism was part of democracy, language that demeaned women was unbecoming of any political party.

Patil also said Indira Gandhi had answered her critics through her leadership, citing the Bangladesh Liberation War and her handling of national security as examples of why she later emerged as a global leader.

NCP MLA Sana Malik said, “It seems the Congress party has forgotten its own history. Similar comments were once made about Indira Gandhi, and the Congress had opposed them.”

The term "gungi gudiya" is most closely associated with Indira Gandhi. Socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia famously used it in the 1960s to portray her as a silent, politically inexperienced leader.

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Shinde, Fadnavis hit back Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde also criticised the Congress over the remark.

"The Congress should be ashamed of the remarks it made against the state's first woman deputy chief minister. This is an insult to all 'Ladki Bahins' in the state. In the 2024 Assembly polls, 'Ladki Bahins' have shown what they can do," he told reporters.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, talking to reporters in Mumbai, said Maharashtra's political culture did not approve of attempts to gain publicity through low-level comments.

Munde defends Sunetra Pawar Former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde alleged that the Congress was rattled by Sunetra Pawar's growing political profile.

"Our leader Sunetra Pawar's work in the coming days will outperform her critics. This is exactly why Congress fears Pawar, and that is why the party posted a critical remark against her on social media," he claimed.

Referring to the criticism over the viral video, Munde added that the "media trial" against him was disheartening.

Why the video went viral The video that sparked the controversy was shot during a media interaction where journalists sought Pawar's response on the law and order situation in Beed district.

Pawar is the guardian minister of Beed, where Munde's close aide, Walmik Karad, is the prime accused in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

As a journalist began asking a question, Munde interrupted the interaction and declared it over. Pawar did not respond and left the venue, prompting the Congress to accuse her of remaining silent.

(With inputs from PTI)