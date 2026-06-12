Sunetra Pawar targets indiscipline in NCP with ‘merit over age’ approach

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar delivered a solemn reprimand to party leaders and office-bearers on Thursday, cautioning them against indiscipline and indulging in acts detrimental to the party’s interests. Amid rumours of power struggles among the party’s top leadership, Pawar emphasised that seniority alone would not determine advancement in the party; she placed importance on an individual’s contribution to strengthening the organization and expanding the party’s base. Dy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Pawar made the forthright remark, echoing her late husband Ajit Pawar’s style of leadership, while addressing the party’s 27th foundation day held at Shanmukhananda Auditorium; her first since the passing of the former NCP chief.

According to NCP insiders, Pawar’s stance sent a clear message to leaders about who called the shots in the party.

“Throughout his life, Dada (Ajit Pawar) gave people affection, respect, responsibilities and opportunities. He supported them and accommodated their aspirations, all the while keeping the party’s interests paramount. Going forward I will follow suit, and take serious note of any unnecessary interference in the party’s functioning,” Pawar said during her 36-minute speech. “Like Dada, I will not hesitate to take firm decisions when required, even though doing so may not come naturally to me.”

Her new avatar as an assertive and authoritative leader drew an enthusiastic response from party workers, who had gathered in large numbers for the convention.

Soon after her elevation as the party chief, speculations were rife that two top leaders -- Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare -- were irked after being stripped of their key positions: national working president and Maharashtra president respectively. Later, the party clarified that the omission was inadvertent and that the list of office-bearers submitted to the Election Commission of India would be revised.

Recently, senior NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal had also expressed resentment for not being nominated for the Rajya Sabha by-election.

Emphasising merit over tenure, Pawar said, “The true measure of a party worker is not the number of years spent within the organization, but the contribution made during those years.”

Against the backdrop of the rising prominence of her sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, and their induction into the National Working Committee, she also indicated that it was time to promote young leadership in the organization. “While we will always respect the contributions of our senior leaders, it is equally important to encourage and nurture the next generation of leadership. The experience of our seniors, combined with the energy of our youth, will be the key to our future success,” Pawar stated.