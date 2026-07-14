Govinda announces comeback, says industry wrote him off many times: ‘People said now he will not appear in films’

Bollywood actor Govinda on Monday officially announced his comeback to the big screen. At a press conference, the actor unveiled his upcoming film Roopa. He also revealed that he will star opposite newcomer Rani Swarnkar in the project. Apart from playing the lead role, Govinda is also producing the film. Govinda has announced his comeback..

'I was written off many times' As per The Times of India, Govinda reflected on the ups and downs of his career. He said, “Maybe it was destiny that I was written off many times. People said that now he will not appear in films. I start again. And I pray to God that what I have thought and what people cannot think, this film works its magic. This film is especially for youngsters. When they will see this in the theater. Such a dream will come true. And this is possible. I will not discuss any spirituality in this".

He further spoke about why the number 14 has always been special in his life. He said, “14 is my good luck number. I believe in numerology. My name is also as per numerology. I believed in it at a very young age. I was 14 years old. I was blessed by God. I signed 14 films in a week. Then I saw super-stardom for 14 years. Then I became a member of parliament in the 14th Lok Sabha. I struggled for 14 years. And then I came back to films. This is the first time that I could not wait for more than 5 years. I said, ‘I will start again’. And now I hope that the journey has started from here".

Govinda on Lock Upp Govinda recently appeared on the reality show Lock Upp Season 2, which featured his wife Sunita Ahuja as one of the contestants. During his interaction with hosts Farah Khan and Sunita, Govinda jokingly addressed the tension between him and his wife and even brought up the infamous bullet incident, when he had allegedly accidentally shot himself in the knee.

Speaking about the show, Govinda remarked, "Yeh voh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon" (This is the Lock Upp that everyone can see, but there are many other lock-ups that no one sees. I've come from those.)

Farah then jokingly asked, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you put out a contract to have him shot?) To this, Govinda quipped, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (Hey, I've even brought a bullet in my pocket. You said you wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead and do it now.)