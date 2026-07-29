Karan Johar dedicates his career to ‘bhai’ Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra on Guru Purnima: ‘Life changing for me’

On Guru Purnima, July 29, filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to dedicate his career to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Aditya Chopra. Revealing how two conversations with them changed the trajectory of his life, Karan stated that he is only where he is today because of both of them. He also posted old pictures with them both in his dedication. Karan Johar posted an old picture with Shah Rukh Khan on Guru Purnima.

Assisting Aditya Chopra on DDLJ The 1995 Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was a game-changer for the film industry, and especially for everyone involved. Karan recalled that at 1 AM, Aditya asked him to assist with the film as he was about to leave Mumbai for further studies. He was the one who told Karan he had to be a director.

“I was melodramatic and filmy and the only thing I needed was an interval because I was always on a treadmill (not the ones gyms are famous for) … he said if I didn’t pursue this path I would be making a huge mistake … I couldn’t sleep that night and then in my true filmy self… I went dramatically to my father the next morning and asked him for a year of my life…. A year on a film set …. He looked at my moist eyes (looked like tears but was actually just lack of sleep and a developing stye) and said “beta (son) … will you know what to do on a set?”” recalled Karan.

The filmmaker admits that he didn’t know how to work on a set, but promised his father, Yash Johar, to work hard and follow every instruction. “He said… “ that will make you a producer …. To be a director you need only and only Passion”…Passionate I was but wasn’t sure anyone would believe me at that point…. only Adi did… only him…” wrote Karan.