Karan Johar says dad Yash Johar thought he was ‘James Cameron’ after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released: ‘He was my fan’

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently spoke about his warm relationship with his father, the late filmmaker Yash Johar. He recalled how his father instilled confidence in him and remembered his happiness when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released. The filmmaker also revealed that his father would clap for him when he performed Kathak steps. Karan Johar says his father, Yash Johar, was his fan as he recalled their warm relationship.

Karan Johar on his relationship with his father

In a conversation with Sania Mirza on her podcast Serving It Up with Sania for Myntra, Karan reflected on the values instilled in him by his late father, noting that his father was not rich but “wealthy” in character, humanity, and generosity. He shared that his father always believed in the power of karma and taught him the importance of being there for others without expecting anything in return. According to Karan, his father often told him to give selflessly and never anticipate repayment, a lesson that shaped his outlook from a young age.

Karan recalled his warm relationship with his father and said, “Unlike most fathers and sons who have a very awkward relationship, my father was a hugger and a kisser. He used to make me sit on his lap when I used to weigh 100 kg. He would pinch my cheeks, and we had a very warm relationship. He was obsessed with me and would refuse to see my flaws. For example, he never cared that I did Kathak, and he never felt that my son is doing something meant for girls. He used to clap his hands with joy.”

Karan added, “He thought I was the most handsome boy on the planet, and when Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released, he thought I was James Cameron overnight. He used to tell people, ‘Mera beta bilkul director number 1 hai, Hindustan main kya, globally (My son is director number one, not only in India but globally).’ I used to feel so awkward. He was my fan. I was obsessed with his obsession with me. He would spoil me, but my mother would discipline me.”

Karan Johar’s upcoming work

Karan made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles. The film was a major success at the box office. He followed it with hits such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Apart from directing, the filmmaker has also backed blockbusters like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Dostana, Agneepath, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2 States, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Good Newwz, Kesari and more.

He is now awaiting the release of his upcoming production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The film marks Kartik’s second collaboration with Sameer after Satyaprem Ki Katha. The romantic comedy drama is set to release in theatres on December 25.