Karan Johar says he felt lonely after getting National Award call, had no 'plus one' for ceremony: Wanted to feel happy

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is a single parent to twins Yash and Roohi. However, in a recent podcast with Sania Mirza on Serving It Up with Sania, the filmmaker spoke about feeling lonely without a romantic partner. He recalled how, when he went to receive his National Award in Delhi, he was asked about his plus one, and he had nobody. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar opens up about feeling lonely.(AFP)

Karan Johar on feeling lonely in being single

Karan revealed that he is single and, while quoting the song Har Kisiko Nahi Milta Pyaar Zindagi Mein, he opened up about feeling lonely without a partner in life. He said, “You feel the loneliest in your highs and not your lows. In your lows, you have your family, friends, parents and kids. I have two cousin sisters I am very close to, and I have my best friends. But in your highs, what do you do? I remember I got a call that I was getting a National Award. I hung up the call, and for one minute all I thought about was, ‘What do I do tonight? Whose house do I go to? Whose hand do I hold? A little pat on the back, I needed and wanted to feel happy.’”

He added, “When I went to the awards, they asked me who my plus one was, and I had no one. Everybody was coming with their partners, and my mum was not well enough to travel, and my kids were too young. It hits you hard. I do get lonely and, on many nights when I am eating alone, I don’t go to my dining table. I eat in my room so I can dilute the loneliness. But they say never say never, and when it happens, I am standing with my arms wide open like Shah Rukh Khan.”

The filmmaker further revealed that, especially during New Year’s, when people go out celebrating with their partners, he feels very lonely. He added that he then resorts to ranting about his loneliness to his single friends and prefers not to accompany couples. He joked that he ‘wants to kill’ people who engage in PDA in front of him.

The filmmaker won a National Award this year for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film marked his directorial comeback after nine years.

Karan Johar’s upcoming films

Karan is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The romantic drama, directed by Sameer Vidwans, stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles. Written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 25 December. He also has the Ananya–Lakshya starrer Chand Mera Dil and Kartik Aaryan’s Nagzilla in the pipeline.