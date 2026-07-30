The Traitors Season 2 contestants: From Rhea Chakraborty to Abhishek Malhan, full list of players on Karan Johar show

Karan Johar is back to host The Traitors Season 2 . The makers have now unveiled the full list of participants for the show who will play a game of lies and betrayal to win a grand prize, which will premiere on Prime Video on August 13.

About The Traitors The Traitors is the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed reality show, produced in collaboration with All3Media International and BBC Studios India Production. The official synopsis reads, "A ruthless reality show hosted by the enigmatic Karan Johar. Here, 20 players will openly betray each other for daily eliminations to compete for a grand prize. Hidden amongst the innocent players are the traitors who are out to murder each night. In this ruthless game, trust is rare and betrayalis everywhere."

Every night, the Traitors secretly eliminate a contestant, while the Innocents must identify and vote out the Traitors during roundtable discussions. Combining strategy, deception and psychological gameplay, The Traitors earned praise for its suspenseful format, shocking betrayals and intense mind games. Last season, Uorfi Javed and Rida Tharana had won the show jointly as the innocents.

Earlier, HT has exclusively learnt some exciting details about the season. According to sources, Karan Johar could have a mysterious new hosting partner this season. This unexpected addition is rumoured to have a special role inside the palace, with whispers suggesting that their arrival could signal “boo-ri khabar” for the Players. Whether this means a co-host, a messenger, or an entirely new element in the game remains unclear. The makers are keeping details firmly under wraps.

A few days ago, Karan took to Instagram to share the promo of The Traitors Season 2. He said, "Ek saal beet gaya, par kuch dhokhe abhi bhi utne hi taaze hain (One year has passed but some betrayals are still fresh). Betrayals that are so iconic they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors."

He then took a dig at Ashish Vidyarthi, who was often seen sleeping during Season 1. The promo also featured clips of Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, with Karan joking that "friendship was temporary, but kalesh was permanent." Purav Jha, Uorfi and Elnaaz Norouzi also appeared in the promo, prompting Karan to quip, "They all have PTSD, Post Traitor Stress Disorder."