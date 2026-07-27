The Traitors season 2: Munawar Faurqui, Mallika Sherawat join Karan Johar's show; release date announced

Karan took to Instagram to share the promo of The Traitors Season 2. He said, "Ek saal beet gaya, par kuch dhokhe abhi bhi utne hi taaze hain (One year has passed but some betrayals are still fresh). Betrayals that are so iconic they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors." He then took a dig at Ashish Vidyarthi, who was often seen sleeping during Season 1. The promo also featured clips of Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, with Karan joking that "friendship was temporary, but kalesh was permanent." Purav Jha, Uorfi and Elnaaz Norouzi also appeared in the promo, prompting Karan to quip, "They all have PTSD, Post Traitor Stress Disorder."

Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with the second season of his reality show, The Traitors. In the new promo, Karan introduced the first two contestants of the upcoming season, leaving fans excited. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat have been confirmed as the first two contestants this season.

Karan then revealed that 21 players would be competing in the new season and described the contestant line-up as "killer". Introducing Mallika Sherawat, he said, “Murder karna toh inki fitrat mein hai. Yahan pe bhi yeh murder karengi ya...? (Murder is in her nature. Will she be committing murders here too...?)” He then introduced Munawar Faruqui, calling him, “Reality shows ka badshah”.

Karan added that while the contestants would play the game, they would also play with emotions. "Some will kill, and some will get killed. But one thing is guaranteed — betrayal. The palace is craving for some new meat. Get ready for a bigger round of betrayal." The makers also announced that the show will premiere on August 13.

About The Traitors The Traitors is an Indian reality series based on the internationally acclaimed Dutch format, De Verraders. Hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, the show premiered on Prime Video in 2025 and brings together celebrity contestants from the worlds of entertainment and social media.

In the game, a few contestants are secretly chosen as "Traitors", while the rest are "Innocents". Every night, the Traitors secretly eliminate a contestant, while the Innocents must identify and vote out the Traitors during roundtable discussions. Combining strategy, deception and psychological gameplay, The Traitors earned praise for its suspenseful format, shocking betrayals and intense mind games. The first season was won by Uorfi Javed, who successfully identified the last remaining Traitor, Purav Jha.