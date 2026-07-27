The Traitors season 2: Munawar Faurqui, Mallika Sherawat join Karan Johar's show; release date announced
Karan Johar reveals his 'killer list' for The Traitors season 2, highlighting a Bigg Boss winner alongside a Bollywood celebrity.
Filmmaker Karan Johar is back with the second season of his reality show, The Traitors. In the new promo, Karan introduced the first two contestants of the upcoming season, leaving fans excited. Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat have been confirmed as the first two contestants this season.
Karan Johar returns as host for The Traitors
Karan took to Instagram to share the promo of The Traitors Season 2. He said, "Ek saal beet gaya, par kuch dhokhe abhi bhi utne hi taaze hain (One year has passed but some betrayals are still fresh). Betrayals that are so iconic they need to be put in a museum of The Traitors." He then took a dig at Ashish Vidyarthi, who was often seen sleeping during Season 1. The promo also featured clips of Uorfi Javed and Apoorva Mukhija, with Karan joking that "friendship was temporary, but kalesh was permanent." Purav Jha, Uorfi and Elnaaz Norouzi also appeared in the promo, prompting Karan to quip, "They all have PTSD, Post Traitor Stress Disorder."
Karan then revealed that 21 players would be competing in the new season and described the contestant line-up as "killer". Introducing Mallika Sherawat, he said, “Murder karna toh inki fitrat mein hai. Yahan pe bhi yeh murder karengi ya...? (Murder is in her nature. Will she be committing murders here too...?)” He then introduced Munawar Faruqui, calling him, “Reality shows ka badshah”.
Karan added that while the contestants would play the game, they would also play with emotions. "Some will kill, and some will get killed. But one thing is guaranteed — betrayal. The palace is craving for some new meat. Get ready for a bigger round of betrayal." The makers also announced that the show will premiere on August 13.
About The Traitors
The Traitors is an Indian reality series based on the internationally acclaimed Dutch format, De Verraders. Hosted by filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, the show premiered on Prime Video in 2025 and brings together celebrity contestants from the worlds of entertainment and social media.
In the game, a few contestants are secretly chosen as "Traitors", while the rest are "Innocents". Every night, the Traitors secretly eliminate a contestant, while the Innocents must identify and vote out the Traitors during roundtable discussions. Combining strategy, deception and psychological gameplay, The Traitors earned praise for its suspenseful format, shocking betrayals and intense mind games. The first season was won by Uorfi Javed, who successfully identified the last remaining Traitor, Purav Jha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.