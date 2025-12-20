Mallika Sherawat attends White House Christmas Dinner, shares video of Donald Trump's speech: ‘Completely surreal’

Actor Mallika Sherawat recently attended the White House Christmas dinner in the US after getting an official invitation. She took to Instagram to share glimpses of the glamorous affair, calling the experience “surreal.” However, her post has sparked a wave of confusion among social media users. Mallika Sherawat shared videos of Trump speaking at the event apart from photos of the invite.

Mallika attends White House Christmas Dinner

On Friday, Mallika treated fans to a sneak peek of her glamorous outing at the White House, sharing glimpses of herself enjoying the festive Christmas dinner. The dinner is hosted by US President Donald Trump.

Posting some pictures from the dinner, Mallika wrote, “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful.”

In one image, Mallika is seen posing outside the White House. She is dressed in an elegant pink ombré slip dress that transitions through soft shades of rose, paired with a white fur jacket draped over her shoulders. Her look is completed with a minimalist clutch and her hair styled in soft, natural waves.

She also shared videos of Trump speaking at the event, apart from photos of the invite

While many applauded Mallika’s appearance, some social media users were left curious and a little intrigued about how she got an invite to the White House Christmas dinner.

“Congrats! How did you get invited? I'm curious,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Wow, you're looking absolutely stunning in this dress! Keep shining bright.” “Christmas in Trump style,” another wrote.

This year, the theme of the White House Christmas Dinner was “Home Is Where the Heart Is,” celebrating generosity, patriotism, and gratitude. The decorations include 75 wreaths, 51 Christmas trees, over 700 feet of garland, more than 2,000 strands of lights, 25,000 feet of ribbon, 2,800 gold stars, 10,000 butterflies, and 120 pounds of gingerbread. Every detail, according to the White House, was personally selected by US First Lady, Melania Trump, to reflect the theme and honour what she calls “the heart of America.”

It was in 2009 when Mallika moved to the USA. She met Barack Obama twice when he was the President and even penned a heartfelt note for him on social media. She met him in 2011 at a tea party in Los Angeles.

What do we know about Mallika's career

Mallika made her Bollywood debut with Govind Menon's Khwahish (2003) opposite Himanshu Malik. She shot to fame with Anurag Basu's Murder (2004), co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Ashmit Patel. She later featured in films such as Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006), Welcome (2007), Dirty Politics (2015) and RK/RKay (2022). She was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which was directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. The movie also featured Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri, and Vijay Raaz.