Full list of 16 Delhi Metro stations shut amid swelling CJP Jantar Mantar protest
A total of 16 metro stations across Delhi were closed until further notice starting at 7:30 am on Thursday.
Delhi Metro stations continued to be affected on Thursday due to the security arrangements for the swelling Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest that has primarily been restricted to parts of Central Delhi – in and around the agitation site Jantar Mantar.
A total of 16 metro stations across Delhi were closed until further notice starting at 7:30 am on Thursday. On Wednesday, authorities shut 17 metro stations briefly. Track July 23 CJP protest updates here
Full list of Delhi Metro stations closed
Lok Kalyan Marg,
Rajiv Chowk,
Patel Chowk,
Ramakrishna Ashram Marg,
Barakhambha Road,
Supreme Court,
Seva Teerth, Janpath,
Mandi House,
Central Secretariat,
ITO,
Delhi Gate,
Indraprastha,
Khan Market,
Jor Bagh,
Shivaji Stadium.
While entry and exit at these stations remain suspended until further instructions, interchange facilities were to remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat.
"Service Update: The below-mentioned metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, interchange facilities shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, and Central Secretariat: 1. Lok Kalyan Marg, 2. Rajiv Chowk, 3. Patel Chowk, 4. Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, 5. Barakhambha Road, 6. Supreme Court, 7. Seva Teerth, 8. Janpath, 9. Mandi House, 10. Central Secretariat, 11. ITO, 12. Delhi Gate, 13. Indraprastha, 14. Khan Market, 15. Jor Bagh, 16. Shivaji Stadium," the DMRC post read.
Tensions escalated close to the Jantar Mantar protest site late last night as a fresh round of violence was briefly reported after protesters and security personnel clashed at Sansad Marg, near The Park hotel, amid the ongoing students’ stir.
Security personnel, including Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF), lobbed tear gas shells at protesters who had spilled onto the road as protesters pelted stones at police personnel and chased them onto the main radial road of Connaught Place.
The Cockroach Janta Party, floated by a Boston University-graduate Abhijeet Dipke as a satirical social media campaign against a remark of CJI Surya Kant in May, has turned into a youth-led movement against exam irregularities in the country that have led to the demand for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
The CJP started its Jantar Mantar protest on June 20 and was on June 28 joined by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who announced an indefinite hunger strike. The protest intesified last weekend when Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly “forcibly” taken to Safdarjung Hospital amid deteriorating health condition.
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