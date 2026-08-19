Bengal court issues arrest warrant against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in hate speech case

A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for not honouring the summons in an alleged hate speech case. TMC MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly not honoured court's summons in hate speech case. (ANI)

The Krishnanagar court also directed that a report on the execution of the arrest warrant against Moitra be submitted on August 28, news agency PTI reported.

A case filed against the TMC leader alleged that she insulted women and made hate speech, for which the court had issued pre-cognisance summons to her.

However, the 3rd judicial magistrate at the Krishnanagar court noted that she failed to appear before it despite repeated summonses, ordering that an arrest warrant be issued against the TMC MP immediately.

On Tuesday, the judge directed Moitra to appear before the court the next day (Wednesday), but noted that she was not present.

ALSO READ | Mahua Moitra vs Bengal officials intensifies, TMC MP moves privilege notice over late-night eviction bid

The court took serious note of Moitra's absence and said, "The series of disobedience of the order of this court .... goes to show the lackadaisical approach of the accused to comply with the court order and accordingly this court is left with no other option but to issue a warrant of arrest against her."

The lawyer representing the TMC leader said that she will not appear before the court at any time, the judge noted, adding that Moitra has "no respect for the court of law."

Moitra's lawyer expressed apprehension to the judge, saying that she might be heckled outside the court premises if the TMC MP appeared.

ALSO READ | Mahua Moitra shares video of egg attack during TMC meeting in Bengal: 'Police watching the fun'

A senior official from the Krishnanagar police district said the complaint case filed against Moitra was under section 79 (insulting modesty of woman), section 196 (promoting enmity between groups) 299 (outraging religious feelings, 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353(2) (hate speech).

SC refuses to entertain Mahua Moitra's plea Earlier this month, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Mahua Moitra's plea challenging an order of the Calcutta high court directing her to appear before the police on August 15 in another hate speech case.

A top court bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said it was not inclined to interfere with the HC's order.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankarnarayanan, appearing for Moitra, submitted before the court that she has a legal right to appear before the police virtually, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ | 'Don't pick juicy bits': TMC's Mahua Moitra tears into ‘buzz’ claims after praise for Suvendu Adhikari

He said that the last time the TMC leader went to the police station, two things happened. First, he said, she was threatened that eggs would be thrown at her, and the second time, the eggs were actually thrown at her.

However, the apex court bench asked her to appear before the police, observing orally, "You are a Member of Parliament. Having taken the plunge into politics, you fear eggs?"

"When our freedom fighters have taken bullets on their chest? These are applications that should not come before this court at all," the bench observed.

Since the bench did not entertain the matter, Moitra's lawyer withdrew the plea and the matter was dismissed.

On July 21, the Calcutta HC granted Mahua Moitra interim protection from coercive action in a hate speech case till October 5.

The TMC leader reportedly claimed that the case was based on fabricated charges.

Meanwhile, Moitra prayed before the high court for an interim order preventing coercive police action in the case and quashing of proceedings against her in the case registered at the Hogolberia police station in Nadia district.

The high court had directed Moitra to appear before the investigating officer on August 14 for questioning in the case.

Notably, the court had directed that no coercive action would be taken against Moitra till October 5, subject to her cooperation with the conditions alluded to until October or until further order, whichever is earlier, news agency PTI reported.