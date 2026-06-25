'Don't pick juicy bits': TMC's Mahua Moitra tears into ‘buzz’ claims after praise for Suvendu Adhikari

“Suvendu Adhikari’s problem was essentially the same. Mamata Banerjee had made Abhishek Banerjee the number two in the party. Suvendu understood that as long as Abhishek Banerjee was there, control of the party was never going to come to him,” Mahua Moitra said in the BBC Hindi and Bangla interviews, which she later indicated through a post on X were taken out of context in reports that claimed her statements praising the CM have “sparked buzz”.

Moitra, who represents the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, also mentioned how she still is close with Suvendu Adhikari, recalling a 2014 moment when she was consoled by him after she broke down over not getting a Lok Sabha ticket.

Answering questions on Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee being cited as the main problem by rebel MPs and MLAs, Mahua Moitra said she has respect for Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari for leaving the TMC on clear terms.

Mahua Moitra opened up on the rebellion by party TMC MLAs and MPs in a recent interview with BBC and said she has respect for turncoat Suvendu Adhikari, while emphasising her staunch support for Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra , among the few elected leaders of the party to back former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee amid rebellion by MPs and MLAs, pushed back against what she described as “juicy bits” taken from her recent media interviews to misquote her and “grab eyeballs”.

“He [Suvendu Adhikari] felt, ‘It is my right, my entitlement. I am a party man.’ But he also understood that this was not going to happen as long as Abhishek was around. So he decided to join the BJP. He made that position very clear. And there is merit to that; there is something to respect in that approach. He went away and fought his political battle for five years,” Moitra said, asking why the rebels were silent about problems with the Diamond Harbour MP when TMC was winning in West Bengal.

“Let me say this clearly. Every one of those people who are making these allegations today contested elections just a month or a month-and-a-half ago. They all fought on the Trinamool Congress symbol. Abhishek Banerjee was not made the party’s national general secretary today; he held the same position in 2021 as well. The party won the 2021 election under his leadership," Mahua said in the interviews.

“Suvendu Adhikari, too, worked alongside Abhishek’s leadership before leaving the party and joining the BJP. So all these leaders who are rebelling today—why did they not say then that they disagreed with Abhishek’s style of functioning or that the party had become disconnected from the people? Why did they not refuse to contest on the party symbol and instead join another party? They did not say any of that then. At that time, they wanted tickets, positions and opportunities. That is why I call out their hypocrisy," she added.

There was always room within the party to discuss disagreements with Mamata Banerjee or Abhishek Banerjee, Mahua Moitra said, adding that there was room for dissent. “I myself fought the 2024 election without involving I-PAC. So the problem was never that there was no space for discussion within the party,” she said, referring to the the issues with the political consultancy firm cited by rebel leaders.

“And if someone does not like the way things are being run, they are free to leave. But you cannot win an election using Mamata Banerjee’s and Abhishek Banerjee’s faces and popularity, and then turn around and attack them,” Mahua Moitra said.

Mahua Moitra recalls close ties with Suvendu Adhikari Asked about whose departure among those who have left the party particularly surprised her, Mahua Moitra said she is an emotional politician who considers the party as a family and went on to name Saayoni Ghosh joining the rebellion camp as the biggest jolt.

“Maybe in a year’s time, when I am older and more experienced, nothing will surprise me anymore. But right now, some things still do surprise me. I am an emotional person. Rakesh is not such an emotional politician. The old-school politicians used to say that people come and go. But I am still a very emotional politician,” Mahua Moitra said.

“For me, emotional ties matter. I consider the party a family. I still do. And when you do politics with someone 24/7, personal bonds are formed,” she said.

She said even today she has a personal relationship with Suvendu Adhikari. “He was a very good friend of mine and, when we were in the same party, he supported me a great deal. When I first contested from Karimpur, nobody was coming to campaign for me. Hardly anyone attended rallies. One of my first rallies was addressed by Suvendu. I still have all the photographs. It was just Suvendu and me sitting there. I needed flags and campaign material; Suvendu helped me,” Mahua Moitra recalled.