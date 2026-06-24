‘We are the Trinamool Congress’: West Bengal LoP Ritabrata Banerjee amid internal rift with Mamata camp

TMC leader and West Bengal's Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that there was no ambiguity over which faction represented the "real" Trinamool Congress, a day after his group submitted a list of the party's national working committee members to the Election Commission of India (ECI). Mamata and Ritabrata Banerjee factions take on each other over the two-flower TMC symbol. (ANI/PTI)

Banerjee claimed that a majority of the party's elected representatives in West Bengal were aligned with his faction and dismissed suggestions that his group would need to stake a claim to the TMC's election symbol.

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Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said, "It is a routine process. Whenever there is a special session or any session, it must be apprised to the Election Commission of India and to the state body also. So that's a normal process. We have just followed what needs to be done... We are the Trinamool Congress. So, no question of claiming the party symbol arises."

On Monday, the rebel faction, which claims the backing of 65 of the party's 80 MLAs, convened a meeting at a hotel in New Town, Kolkata. During the session, legislators voted by voice vote to remove party founder Mamata Banerjee as chairperson and elected Howrah Central MLA Arup Roy to the post.

The rebels argued that a constitutional crisis had emerged under Article 20 of the party constitution, contending that the three-year term of the national working committee formed in February 2022 had expired.

Earlier, Ritabrata had said Mamata would be welcome to serve as TMC's chief advisor."

Mamata counters working committee list with another list Shortly after the rebel camp submitted its list to the ECI, Mamata Banerjee's faction sent a revised list on Monday night, marked "as on June 20, 2026," retaining Mamata as chairperson and Abhishek Banerjee as national general secretary. Mamata faction described its submission as the "original but minority" list, acknowledging its weaker position within the legislative wing.