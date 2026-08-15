Bengaluru engineer hits wife, smothers her with pillow, then dies by suicide
According to preliminary information, an argument between the two reportedly turned violent.
A domestic dispute between a husband and wife in Bengaluru on Wednesday night ended with both being found dead at their home by Thursday morning.
The couple was identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer. According to preliminary information, an argument between the two reportedly turned violent, NDTV reported.
According to the report, during the dispute, Sumant allegedly hit Padmavathi in the face and then suffocated her with a pillow. When he later tried to wake her, he allegedly realised that she was no longer breathing.
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The couple had been married for over three years and were living in a rented house for the past four months, The Hindu reported.
Panicked over what had happened, Sumant allegedly called his mother and told her about the incident. He also sent her a message, following which she contacted the couple’s landlord.
When the house was opened, Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall, while Padmavathi was found dead inside the house.
The Rajagopal Nagar police were informed and reached the spot shortly after. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding both deaths.
The exact cause of Padmavathi’s death and the precise sequence of events are yet to be established.
Similar incident
In a similar incident that happened in June, a 22-year-old woman from Sikkim was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend following an argument at the couple’s rented accommodation in Bengaluru’s Doddakanahalli area.
The accused allegedly slit the woman’s throat with a kitchen knife and was arrested, news agency PTI reported citing authorities.
According to the police, the victim, identified as Ati Hangma Subba, 22, was working as a receptionist at a salon in Bengaluru while the accused, Purba Lepcha, a native of Darjeeling, was employed as a waiter at a hotel.
Police said the couple were in a relationship and had shifted to Bengaluru around a month ago. They had been living together in a rented house in Doddakanahalli, which falls under the jurisdiction of Bellandur police station in the city’s southeastern region.
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