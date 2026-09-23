Rashmika Mandanna makes a stylish debut at Vogue World in Anamika Khanna sculptural dress, Swarovski jewels. Pics
At Vogue World in Milan, Rashmika Mandanna wore an elegant black gown from Anamika Khanna’s Moonlit Palace collection, enhanced with exquisite embroidery.
Rashmika Mandanna was among the many celebrities who attended the Vogue World showcase in Milan. The actor made her debut at the star-studded fashion spectacle wearing an Anamika Khanna look. Let's decode what the actor wore to the event:
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Rashmika Mandanna makes her debut at Vogue World
For her stylish debut at the Vogue World showcase in Milan, Rashmika Mandanna was styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia. The Animal actor wore an all-black sculpted gown for the occasion, designed by ace couturier Anamika Khanna. Rashmika and Priyanka accessorised the piece with Swarovski jewels and a Gucci bag. “Your girl is going to work - day 1,” Rashmika captioned the post featuring pictures of her look.
The styling
The black sculpted gown is from Anamika Khanna's Moonlit Palace collection, which she showcased last month at the India Couture Week held at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The ensemble is beautified with intricate appliqué work, see-through patchwork, and precision of tailoring.
Layered with dimensional lace work, the signature lace-embroidered fitted dress traces the body with quiet intensity. The intricate silver sculptural embroidery done on the waist further accentuates its elegance and defines Rashmika's curves.
The Swarovski jewels Rashmika Mandanna chose to accessorise the gown feature statement rings, including one adorned with a massive crystal, and stylish cuff earrings. For the glam, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and a hint of highlighter. She left her hair loose, styled with soft waves and a centre parting to further accentuate the ensemble.
On the work front
Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which was released in theatres on June 19. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.
She will next be seen in Mysaa, set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.
She will also be seen in Ranabaali with her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is set for release on October 16, 2026. The period action drama is set in 19th-century South India during British rule.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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