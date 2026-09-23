Rashmika Mandanna makes a stylish debut at Vogue World in Anamika Khanna sculptural dress, Swarovski jewels. Pics

For her stylish debut at the Vogue World showcase in Milan, Rashmika Mandanna was styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia. The Animal actor wore an all-black sculpted gown for the occasion, designed by ace couturier Anamika Khanna. Rashmika and Priyanka accessorised the piece with Swarovski jewels and a Gucci bag. “Your girl is going to work - day 1,” Rashmika captioned the post featuring pictures of her look.

Rashmika Mandanna was among the many celebrities who attended the Vogue World showcase in Milan. The actor made her debut at the star-studded fashion spectacle wearing an Anamika Khanna look. Let's decode what the actor wore to the event:

The styling The black sculpted gown is from Anamika Khanna's Moonlit Palace collection, which she showcased last month at the India Couture Week held at Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The ensemble is beautified with intricate appliqué work, see-through patchwork, and precision of tailoring.

Layered with dimensional lace work, the signature lace-embroidered fitted dress traces the body with quiet intensity. The intricate silver sculptural embroidery done on the waist further accentuates its elegance and defines Rashmika's curves.

The Swarovski jewels Rashmika Mandanna chose to accessorise the gown feature statement rings, including one adorned with a massive crystal, and stylish cuff earrings. For the glam, she chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, brown eyeshadow, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, and a hint of highlighter. She left her hair loose, styled with soft waves and a centre parting to further accentuate the ensemble.

On the work front Rashmika Mandanna was last seen on the big screen in the Hindi romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2, which was released in theatres on June 19. The film also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

She will next be seen in Mysaa, set to release in theatres on November 27, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Directed by debutant Rawindra Pulle, the action drama also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, Rao Ramesh, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Shiva Kandukuri, Karthik Ranjini, Tarak Ponnappa and Nidhi Singh in key roles.

She will also be seen in Ranabaali with her husband and actor Vijay Deverakonda. It is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is set for release on October 16, 2026. The period action drama is set in 19th-century South India during British rule.