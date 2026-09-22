Looking for a high-protein, high-fibre breakfast? Try this recipe for poha containing 25 g protein and 10 g fibre

Bored of eating the same old poha your mom makes? While poha can be a quick and comforting morning meal, it is primarily a carbohydrate-based dish, so having it on its own may not provide the balance of protein and fibre you need to keep your breakfast more satiating. Instead of giving up on your favourite poha, why not give it a nutrient-packed makeover?

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Vanshika Khurana, a fitness influencer known as Fit.Khurana on Instagram, who lost 40 kilos and says she successfully reversed PCOS without giving up good food, has shared a nutrient-packed recipe for high-protein poha. Loaded with soya, sprouts, peas, peanuts and pumpkin seeds, the wholesome breakfast packs approximately 25 grams of protein and 10 grams of fibre per serving.

In an Instagram video shared on September 21, the fitness influencer states, “Savoury breakfast gang, this is another banger you'll be eating on repeat for the next month. The secret ingredient is soy granules, and I guarantee you won't be able to guess the taste. To maximise fibre, I added peas, sprouts, and carrots that I boiled in bulk over the weekend.”