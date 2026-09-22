Can a mixture of makhana, grated coconut, and seeds mixed with warm milk cure migraines? Experts reveal if it works

The remedy includes ingredients like fox nuts (makhana), grated coconut, poppy seeds, melon seeds, and walnuts, which provide the brain with ‘healthy fats, magnesium , and nourishment’. She also suggested adding two to three drops of almond oil, as it nourishes the nerves.

One such hack was shared on Instagram by nutritionist Kiran Kukreja on September 18. According to her, the remedy was shared by her grandmother, who used it for issues like headaches and migraines. The nutritionist further stated that she has tried this remedy whenever she gets a headache from excessive screen time: she takes a spoonful of the homemade mixture with warm almond milk.

Headaches and migraines can be troublesome, especially if you suffer from them quite often. When you notice a migraine starting, taking a break, stepping away from what you are doing at that moment, and taking medicine are important. However, when that isn't possible, hacks come in handy.

Ingredients 1 cup roasted unsalted makhana

1 cup grated dry coconut

3-4 tsp poppy seeds

5-6 tbsp roasted melon seeds

½ cup roasted walnuts

½ cup dhaga mishri

Warm milk

Almond oil

Method 1. Grind roasted unsalted makhana, grated dry coconut, poppy seeds, roasted melon seeds, roasted walnuts, and dhaga mishri together to make a coarse mixture.

2. Take 1 teaspoon of this mix and add it to warm milk.

3. Add 1 to 2 drops of badam rogan or almond oil to the milk for extra nourishment. Enjoy the drink.

According to the nutritionist, you can store this mixture for up to two months in an airtight container. However, she underlined that the mix is not an instant relief remedy, adding, “If you experience frequent headaches or migraines, take it consistently for at least two to three months, preferably before bedtime, to support nourishment of the brain and nervous system.”

What do experts say? A headache is a general term for pain anywhere in the head, while a migraine is a complex, chronic neurological disorder that often includes a severe, throbbing headache as one of its many symptoms. While medicine is a solution, hacks can also help alleviate the pain.

To verify whether this hack, as suggested by the nutritionist, works for migraines and headaches, HT Lifestyle spoke with Richa Anand, HOD and AGM Dietetics, Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, and Dr Aayrin Memon, clinical nutritionist, Bhailal General Amin Hospital, Vadodara.

According to Dr Aayrin, eating a balanced diet can help keep the body healthy, including the brain working properly. However, it is important to understand that nutrition is not the same as treating migraines. She explained, “There is no proof showing that eating this mix with warm milk can stop or cure migraines or that eating it every day for two or three months will make migraines less often. Migraine triggers from food vary a lot from person to person. There is no one diet or food that helps everyone with migraines.”

Moreover, she added that for someone with a headache or migraine, things like drinking water, eating regular meals, getting enough sleep, identifying personal food triggers, resting in a dark room, or applying a cool cloth to the head may help reduce pain. “So this recipe is better seen as a food choice rather than a proven way to stop migraines,” she added.

According to Richa Anand, the ingredients mentioned in the hack are rich in several nutrients, including healthy fats, minerals, and vitamins. Moreover, they are also good sources of magnesium, a nutrient that has been investigated for its role in managing migraines.

“Nonetheless, it is essential to pay attention to the entire dietary regimen of a person rather than hope to rely on a single recipe for preventing or alleviating headaches,” she cautioned, suggesting proper hydration, timely eating of balanced meals, proper sleep, and adequate nutrition for those who experience migraines.

“In my opinion, this could be one more addition to a person’s well-balanced meal plan rather than a magic remedy,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.