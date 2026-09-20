Why do you keep getting headaches? Common triggers and what frequent headaches may mean
Frequent headaches aren’t always random. From dehydration to stress, what frequent headaches may be telling you about your body.
If headaches have become a regular guest rather than an occasional visitor, hormones are often quietly involved, even when nothing else about your routine has changed. In this edition of ‘Your body is trying to tell you,’ HT Lifestyle spoke to Tamanna Singh, certified menopause coach and co- founder of Menoveda, to find out the reasons behind recurring headaches and when to pay attention.
Also read | Getting frequent headaches? Neurologist Dr K K Jindal reveals 5 everyday habits that may trigger them
Estrogen level
According to Tamanna, estrogen has a direct effect on blood vessels in the brain. When estrogen levels drop sharply, which happens often during perimenopause, blood vessels can constrict and then dilate rapidly, triggering headaches or even migraines. This is why some women who never had headaches before suddenly start getting them regularly in their 40s, often catching them completely off guard.
Poor sleep and dehydration
“Poor sleep and dehydration make things considerably worse,” highlighted Tamanna. Both are extremely common during this phase, thanks to night sweats and disrupted rest, and both are well-known headache triggers entirely on their own, independent of hormones.
Blood sugar levels
Tamanna highlighted that blood sugar dips also play a significant role. Skipping meals or going too long without eating can trigger a headache within just a few hours, especially when hormones are already fluctuating, and your body has less reserve to draw on.
Stiff neck
Tension and neck stiffness can compound things further. Many women carry stress physically, in the jaw, neck, and shoulders, and this tension often builds quietly through the day before turning into a full headache by evening. If you're also dealing with poor posture from long hours at a desk, that combination can make hormonal headaches feel even more frequent than they otherwise would.
What can help?
● Track when headaches happen, before your period, after poor sleep, or when meals are skipped.
● Stay consistently hydrated through the day, not just when you happen to remember
● Eat at regular intervals to avoid the blood sugar crashes that often trigger pain
● Note the pattern and share it with your doctor; it helps distinguish hormonal causes from others
Occasional headaches happen to everyone from time to time. But frequent, patterned headaches, especially new ones appearing for the first time in your late 30s or 40s, deserve real attention rather than just another painkiller reached for out of habit.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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