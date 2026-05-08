Can menopause affect brain health? Gynaecologist reveals link between estrogen decline and Parkinson’s disease

Menopause is a major milestone for a woman's health. Estrogen levels drop, and menstrual cycles come to a permanent end. In other words, periods stop completely. Women experience a sharp drop in estrogen, leading to risks of many diseases, from cardiovascular to neurodegenerative disorders. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Common symptoms include hot flashes and mood swings, but the impact is much more extensive because of the decline in estrogen, primarily because this hormone plays a major protective role across multiple physiological functions. Once it stops, health can begin to deteriorate.

You may have heard about the heart being affected, with a higher chance of cardiovascular-related problems. Similarly, the drop in estrogen affects the brain's neurons too.



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We asked gynaecologist Dr Lakshmi Aswathaman, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology at MGM Healthcare, about which neurodivergent disease women may become more vulnerable to after menopause. She said Parkinson's disease. Let's understand why this happens and whether HRT has any benefit at all.

In a study published in 2021, women who go through menopause later were found to have a slightly lower risk of developing Parkinson's disease. This also makes sense because, with late menopause, there is longer exposure to natural estrogen, which is studied to have a protective effect on the brain, and the risk of Parkinson's disease is slightly lower.