Abhijeet Dipke reacts to offer to join NDA camp: ‘Wasn't I anti-national for you a month ago?'

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has responded to Union minister Ramdas Athawale’s offer for him to join the Republican Party of India (A). The political outfit is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Dipke gets offer to join BJP-led NDA Athawale on Monday said Abhijeet Dipke should consider joining his party to “fulfil Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's dream” and help strengthen society and the RPI (A).

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“I think Abhijeet Dipke is an Ambedkarite. He is active and young. He should consider joining Republic Party of India (A),” Athawale told reporters. “We are a government that believes people should be punished if they do wrong. So, he should join the ruling faction,” he said.

Athawale’s remarks appeared to refer to the CJP and student-led protests at Jantar Mantar last month over exam paper leaks, student suicides and reform in the education system. The continued pressure forced the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister on July 25. Pralhad Joshi has since taken the helm.

Pradhan, at the time, blamed “anti-national forces” for the step.

“Considering the situation at Jantar Mantar and across the country, with the aim of preventing anti-national forces from exploiting it, preserving national unity, ensuring that not a single Indian student's future gets entangled in legal complexities, and allowing our children to devote their time to studies and focus on building their careers, I have submitted my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister,” he wrote on X.

Dipke on the ‘anti-national’ label Abhijeet Dipke’s “anti-national” remark came in the wake of his criticism of BJP leaders over the use of the label against protesting students.

On August 7, Dipke backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks that Gen Z should not be labelled “anti-national” for raising genuine concerns through protests. He had also asked Bhagwat to convey the same message to BJP leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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“The most significant statement made by Mohan Bhagwat yesterday was that Gen Z should not be called anti-nationals. He stated that protesting is their right and their issues are genuine. I completely agree with this,” Dipke had told ANI.

He had also alleged that BJP leaders previously used strong language against protesting students. “It is the BJP members themselves who are calling them anti-nationals.

Dharmendra Pradhan had called them the 'B-team of terrorists,' and Nitin Nabin called them a 'virus.' I hope they will now listen to Mohan Bhagwat ji and heed his words, as it is unlikely that the BJP would go against the RSS and say anything contrary,” he said back then.