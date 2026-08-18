Abhijeet Dipke calls for government school admission of ministers' kids: 'No trust in own work?'

The condition of government schools will “magically” improve if ministers enrol their children there, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke said on Tuesday. His suggestion and appeal was not just restricted to ministers, but everyone in the government's education department, including officials, principals and teachers. Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke (PTI) “All those working in the education department, including Ministers, officials, principals and teachers, should enrol their own children in govt schools. Then watch how quickly our govt schools magically improve,” Dipke said in a tweet, expanding his outreach on a campaign seeking to bring reforms to government schools in India. In a dig at government officials, Dipke further added: “Why do all of them enrol their kids in private schools? Do they not trust their own work?”. Dipke leads ‘School Thik Karo’ campaign

Deep Dive What are the main goals of Abhijeet Dipke's 'School Thik Karo' campaign? Why does Abhijeet Dipke believe ministers should enroll their children in government schools? How is Abhijeet Dipke planning to gather data on the condition of government schools?

After concluding its weeks-long student protest in Delhi against the NEET-UG paper leak last month, Dipke's CJP said it would continue working as a pressure group.

As part of it, Abhijeet Dipke is currently conducting a 'School Thik Karo' campaign to highlight the issues present in government schools in villages. On Independence Day, August 15, Dipke conducted his first school audit at a government school in his native village of Santuk Pimpri in Hingoli district of Maharashtra. He listed the poor water supply, lack of drinking water, benches, dirty washrooms and broken windows as some of the issues troubling the students.