Another deep depression forms after Cyclone Arnab threat passes: Here's what IMD said

In a post on X on Monday, IMD informed that the depression over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining Myanmar coast has intensified into a deep depression. As of 11:30 am on September 28, 2026, the system was centred over the same region near latitude 16.4°N and longitude 97.3°E.

Days after Cyclone Arnab threat passed with the weather system not intensifying into a cyclonic storm, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has notified about another deep depression.

‘Depression…intensified into a deep depression’: IMD The deep depression was located around 40 km west-southwest of Mawlamyine, 130 km east-southeast of Yangon, 130 km southeast of Bago and 490 km east-northeast of Coco Island, Myanmar. It was about 610 km northeast of Mayabunder in the Andaman Islands.

Also Read | UP rain fury: 56 dead in three days, flood-like situation in several districts

The system is continuing to move north-northwestwards and is very likely to cross the Myanmar coast between Yangon and Kyaikto around the evening of September 28, the IMD said.

Thereafter, it is expected to move further north-northwestwards across coastal Myanmar, the adjoining east-central and northeast Bay of Bengal, and southeast Bangladesh over the following two days, it said.

The IMD did not indicate a possibility of the deep depression turning into a cyclonic storm.

Cyclone Arnab threat averted Only a few days earlier, heavy rain caused by a deep depression had lashed at parts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. An orange alert was also issued for parts of Andhra Pradesh while multiple yellow and orange alerts were active for Odisha.

However, the deep depression gradually started to weaken by Friday night as IMD officials clarified that it will not turn into a cyclone.

While the threat of cyclone Arnab has passed, more than 73,000 people across 10 districts of Odisha were affected by heavy rains.

As per a government assessment, the affected areas cover 80 blocks, 325 gram panchayats, 1,071 villages and 49 wards across 10 urban local bodies. Sixteen villages remain waterlogged, while 721 houses have been partially or completely damaged. Around 4,480 hectares of cropland have also been affected. Mayurbhanj was among the worst-hit districts, with 20,475 people affected across 144 villages in 20 blocks.

According to PTI, more than one lakh people have been evacuated and sheltered at over 500 relief centres.

UP faces flood like situation Over 50 people died in rain and storm-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh since Friday, PTI news agency reported quoted as saying, as several districts continue to face flood-like conditions following three days of heavy rainfall.

The depression over the state weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area on Sunday, providing some relief from the persistent rainfall, reportedly.

Rescue teams were carrying out operations in waterlogged areas to evacuate stranded residents to safer locations, according to the relief department. Strong winds and heavy rain uprooted trees and electricity poles, while roads and villages were inundated. The adverse weather also damaged more than 1,000 houses and affected standing crops.

(With inputs from PTI)