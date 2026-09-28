'No PUC, no fuel' rule, 150 more e-buses on roads: How Delhi govt plans to curb winter pollution
Delhi announced various measures to keep pollution in check in the winter months, including stricter PUC rules, introduction of more e-buses and more.
As the winter season approaches, the Delhi government has begun planning measures to ensure that pollution levels in Delhi-NCR remain under control in the coming months. Delhi's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced a slew of measures to curb pollution following a meeting attended by key state and central government leaders, including Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Sirsa.
One of the measures announced was the intensification of the “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy.
Additionally, Sirsa said a strict drive against “end-of-life” vehicles would be conducted at all 500 petrol pumps in Delhi equipped with ANPR cameras. A public awareness campaign on the issue will also be launched in October, while PUC centres will be upgraded in November.
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Further, fitness checks for 2.5 lakh vehicles will be conducted through three Automated Testing Stations.
150 more electric buses to be introduced
Sirsa said the Delhi government would introduce 150 more electric buses on the roads, taking the total number of e-buses to over 700. Currently, 588 electric buses are operating in Delhi.
Sirsa also said a comprehensive plan was in place to ensure that activities around air-quality and traffic-congestion hotspots remain under control.
“We are focusing on managing specific sites—such as cremation grounds, dumping sites, and construction/demolition waste sites—within this radius, working through the DMs to address these issues effectively. Out of the 62 pollution hotspots identified, pollution levels at 42 have already been brought under control, and we are continuing to work on the remaining ones,” Sirsa said at a press conference on Monday.
Work from home policy to be implemented too from November
Some other steps taken by the Delhi government include an increase in parking charges, staggered office timings and a directive for 50% work from home for government and private offices.
Starting November 1, parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles.
Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm from November 1 to February 28.
The 50% work-from-home arrangement will also remain in place during the same period.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More