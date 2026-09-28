'No PUC, no fuel' rule, 150 more e-buses on roads: How Delhi govt plans to curb winter pollution

Further, fitness checks for 2.5 lakh vehicles will be conducted through three Automated Testing Stations.

Additionally, Sirsa said a strict drive against “end-of-life” vehicles would be conducted at all 500 petrol pumps in Delhi equipped with ANPR cameras. A public awareness campaign on the issue will also be launched in October, while PUC centres will be upgraded in November.

One of the measures announced was the intensification of the “ No PUCC, No Fuel” policy .

As the winter season approaches, the Delhi government has begun planning measures to ensure that pollution levels in Delhi-NCR remain under control in the coming months. Delhi's environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced a slew of measures to curb pollution following a meeting attended by key state and central government leaders, including Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav , Delhi CM Rekha Gupta , Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma and Sirsa.

150 more electric buses to be introduced Sirsa said the Delhi government would introduce 150 more electric buses on the roads, taking the total number of e-buses to over 700. Currently, 588 electric buses are operating in Delhi.

Sirsa also said a comprehensive plan was in place to ensure that activities around air-quality and traffic-congestion hotspots remain under control.

“We are focusing on managing specific sites—such as cremation grounds, dumping sites, and construction/demolition waste sites—within this radius, working through the DMs to address these issues effectively. Out of the 62 pollution hotspots identified, pollution levels at 42 have already been brought under control, and we are continuing to work on the remaining ones,” Sirsa said at a press conference on Monday.

Work from home policy to be implemented too from November Some other steps taken by the Delhi government include an increase in parking charges, staggered office timings and a directive for 50% work from home for government and private offices.

Starting November 1, parking charges at authorised parking sites will be doubled to discourage the use of private vehicles.

Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while offices under the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm from November 1 to February 28.

The 50% work-from-home arrangement will also remain in place during the same period.