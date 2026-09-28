Indian Coast Guard saves foreign chemical tanker from capsizing off Paradip coast, 23 onboard rescued

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, “​Following a critical distress call from MT Seagull 9 off #Paradip, #ICGS Vishwast launched a swift & decisive operation to rescue the unstable chemical tanker carrying 9,000 MT palm oil & 23 crew members.”

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday averted a major crisis at the sea as it rescued an unstable chemical tanker, carrying 23 crew members, off the coast of Paradip in Odisha. The foreign vessel was safely taken in tow as the ICG swung into action on receiving a distress call.

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Sharing details of the operation, the Indian Coast Guard said a specialist Damage Control Team boarded the vessel, used submersible pumps to remove water from the ballast tanks and sealed damaged sea-pipelines to stabilise the tilting ship.

To strengthen pollution response and maintain continuous surveillance, an ICG Pollution Control Vessel and an Offshore Patrol Vessel were also diverted to the site, it said. An ICG Dornier aircraft confirmed that the minor palm-oil sheen observed in the area had completely dissipated.

​"The ship is now safely under tow towards Paradip. ICG units remain on active sentinel watch—ensuring safety and protecting our oceans 24/7," the ICG said.