‘Issue directions to Indradev’: UP man files complaint against God over incessant rain

Uttar Pradesh’s incessant rainfall has led to an unusual complaint against Lord Indra himself. Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Hardoi district, filed a complaint against the Hindu god of rain on the state’s public grievance portal, asking officials to use their “divine means of communication” to get the downpour under control. People sit on a tree that has been uprooted by a severe storm in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, India, September 27, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer (REUTERS)

Tiwari said in his complaint that “Indradev” had been causing excessive rainfall in the district for several hours, news agency PTI reported. He submitted the complaint on September 26, as heavy rain continued to disrupt normal life in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“Sometimes heavy and sometimes slow rainfall is completely disrupting normal life. Indradev is continuously causing rain without any prior information, putting the general public to unnecessary trouble,” Tiwari said in his complaint to the administration.