‘Miscreants entered campus, wore masks’: LPU students recall 'horrific' night of unrest

On Monday morning, several videos emerged from the campus showing students leaving for their hometowns amid the unrest and heavy police deployment at the university. Follow LPU protest live updates here .

Protests and violence erupted at LPU on Sunday after students staged demonstrations over claims that a student was raped on campus and subsequently died by suicide.

Students at Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) recounted the night of unrest, with one describing it as “horrific” while another expressed concerns over safety.

How are students at LPU feeling about their safety after the unrest?

How are students at LPU feeling about their safety after the unrest?

What incidents of violence occurred at LPU during the protests?

What incidents of violence occurred at LPU during the protests?

LPU has postponed the mid-term examinations until further notice and has suspended regular classes for 10 days starting Monday, news agency ANI reported.

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‘Horrific scenes, miscreants entered campus’ A student identified as Vishal Kumar said the situation was normal until Sunday morning but deteriorated after nightfall.

"Until yesterday morning, the situation was normal; students were protesting. But as night fell, a large number of people came from outside wearing masks, and it turned violent," Kumar told ANI.

Kumar described the scene from last night as "horrific."

“There was so much violence at night. Then we got a message from the University about the 10-day holiday. Everyone is leaving for home now. Safety is an issue. The scenes last night were horrific. We are now going home; that is a safe option,” he added.

Also Read | LPU students first denied rape claim, later alleged ‘instructions’ from university

A student told news agency PTI that some miscreants entered the campus last night and caused vandalism. He also said that the students were worried that the alleged miscreants may enter the hostel.

"Initially, the protest was over allegations that a girl had been raped. But what happened last night, when some miscreants entered the campus and caused vandalism and set things on fire, was wrong. Now, because of that, we are also worried that they might enter the hostel, so we are going home. We will return once the situation improves," the student said.