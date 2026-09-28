Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 10: Manu Bhaker aims to redeem herself; Shreyas Iyer's cricket team starts their campaign
Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 10: Manu Bhaker eyes redemption in shooting, while Shreyas Iyer’s cricket team begins its Asian Games campaign as India chase more medals on Day 10
Asian Games 2026 LIVE updates: Day 10 brings another packed schedule for India at the Asian Games, with the focus firmly on the athletics track. Manu Bhaker and Esha Singh will begin the day’s medal hunt in the women’s 25m pistol rapid team final, but the evening is where things really pick up. Seema and Sanya Yadav will contest the women’s discus throw final, while Vithya Ramraj and Anu Raghavan line up in the 400m hurdles final. Avinash Sable, Sreeshankar Murali, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh will also be chasing medals in their respective finals. There is more to follow, with India’s women’s 4x100m relay team scheduled to feature later in the evening. 2026 Asian Games...Read More
Surfing begins!
India’s action on Day 10 gets underway with Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu taking part in the men’s shortboard heats. The duo will be looking to make a strong start to India’s campaign on the new day.
Check India's today schedule!
Here is India's Day 10 Asian Games Schedule:
3:58 a.m.: Surfing - Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in men's shortboard heats.
4:45 a.m.: Archery - Sahil Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in compound men's and women's individual round of 32 and round of 16 matches.
6:10 a.m.: Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification rapid and team final.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer in women's trap qualifying and team event Day 2.
6:30 a.m.: Volleyball - India vs Hong Kong in men's volleyball group game.
6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap qualifying and team event Day 2.
6:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs China in women's team pool game.
8:00 a.m. onwards: Kurash - Pincky Balhara in women's 78kg quarterfinal, semifinal and medal bouts.
8:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs China in men's team pool game.
10:00 a.m.: Cricket - India vs Afghanistan in men's cricket quarterfinal.
10:45 a.m.: Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual final (if they qualify).
12:00 p.m.: Squash - India vs Japan in women's team pool game.
2:00 p.m.: Squash - India vs South Korea in men's team pool game.
2:15 p.m.: Boxing - Priya vs Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan in women's 60kg quarterfinal.
2:35 p.m.: Athletics - Seema and Sanya Yadav in women's discus throw final (medal event).
3:09 p.m.: Athletics - India in 4x100m mixed relay heats.
3:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Bangladesh in men's hockey pool A game.
3:45 p.m.: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae of South Korea in men's 90kg quarterfinal.
3:53 p.m.: Athletics - Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles final (medal event).
4:00 p.m.: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon of South Korea in women's 75kg quarterfinal.
4:03 p.m.: Athletics - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final (medal event).
4:13 p.m.: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).
4:25 p.m.: Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump final (medal event).
4:35 p.m.: Athletics - Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh in men's 1500m final (medal event).
4:45 p.m.: Athletics - Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin throw final (medal event).
4:50 p.m. onwards: Athletics - Gowthami Jayaraman and Pooja in women's 800m heats.
5:13 p.m: Athletics - Seema and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final (medal event).
6:01 p.m.: Athletics - India in men's 4x400m relay heats.
6:34 p.m.: - Athletics - India's Abinaya Rajarajan, Tamanna, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Shivankar in women's 4x100m relay final (medal event).
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to our live blog for Asian Games Day 10, as India look to add more medals to their tally in Japan.