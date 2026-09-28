Asian Games 2026 LIVE Day 10: Manu Bhaker aims to redeem herself; Shreyas Iyer's cricket team starts their campaign

Here is India's Day 10 Asian Games Schedule:

3:58 a.m.: Surfing - Sivaraj Babu and Kishore Kumar Anbarasu in men's shortboard heats.

4:45 a.m.: Archery - Sahil Jadhav, Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Jyothi Surekha Vennam in compound men's and women's individual round of 32 and round of 16 matches.

6:10 a.m.: Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual qualification rapid and team final.

6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat, and Manisha Keer in women's trap qualifying and team event Day 2.

6:30 a.m.: Volleyball - India vs Hong Kong in men's volleyball group game.

6:30 a.m.: Shooting - Kynan Chenai, Shapath Bharadwaj and Ahvar Rizvi in men's trap qualifying and team event Day 2.

6:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs China in women's team pool game.

8:00 a.m. onwards: Kurash - Pincky Balhara in women's 78kg quarterfinal, semifinal and medal bouts.

8:30 a.m.: Squash - India vs China in men's team pool game.

10:00 a.m.: Cricket - India vs Afghanistan in men's cricket quarterfinal.

10:45 a.m.: Shooting - Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rahi Sarnobat in women's 25m pistol individual final (if they qualify).

12:00 p.m.: Squash - India vs Japan in women's team pool game.

2:00 p.m.: Squash - India vs South Korea in men's team pool game.

2:15 p.m.: Boxing - Priya vs Mijgona Samadova of Tajikistan in women's 60kg quarterfinal.

2:35 p.m.: Athletics - Seema and Sanya Yadav in women's discus throw final (medal event).

3:09 p.m.: Athletics - India in 4x100m mixed relay heats.

3:30 p.m.: Hockey - India vs Bangladesh in men's hockey pool A game.

3:45 p.m.: Boxing - Kapil Pokhariya vs Kim Gichae of South Korea in men's 90kg quarterfinal.

3:53 p.m.: Athletics - Vithya Ramaraj and Anu Raghavan in women's 400m hurdles final (medal event).

4:00 p.m.: Boxing - Lovlina Borgohain vs Seong Suyeon of South Korea in women's 75kg quarterfinal.

4:03 p.m.: Athletics - Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in men's 400m hurdles final (medal event).

4:13 p.m.: Athletics - Avinash Sable in men's 3000m steeplechase final (medal event).

4:25 p.m.: Athletics - Sreeshankar Murali and David Solomon in men's long jump final (medal event).

4:35 p.m.: Athletics - Yoonus Shah and Gulveer Singh in men's 1500m final (medal event).

4:45 p.m.: Athletics - Rohit Yadav and Yash Vir Singh in men's javelin throw final (medal event).

4:50 p.m. onwards: Athletics - Gowthami Jayaraman and Pooja in women's 800m heats.

5:13 p.m: Athletics - Seema and Parul Chaudhary in women's 5000m final (medal event).

6:01 p.m.: Athletics - India in men's 4x400m relay heats.

6:34 p.m.: - Athletics - India's Abinaya Rajarajan, Tamanna, Sneha Sathyanarayana, Sudeshna Shivankar in women's 4x100m relay final (medal event).