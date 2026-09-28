Towson, Maryland shooting reports: What’s happening on York Road? Latest details

Police are responding to a reported shooting in Towson, Maryland, on Sunday evening, September 27, according to local reports. A reported shooting in Towson, Maryland, drew a police response Sunday evening, with details still developing.

Officers were called to the Cardiff Hall East Apartments in the 8000 block of York Road at around 7:15 p.m., according to NottinghamMD. The outlet reported that police were at the scene investigating the incident.

What is known about the Towson shooting? A post from Baltimore County Breaking News (@BCObreakingnews) reported that one person had been shot at the location. The post also said the suspect information was unknown and that there could be two crime scenes.

However, there was no immediate information about the victim’s condition, the identity of a suspect or what led to the shooting.

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More details on the Towson University alert Towson University issued a campuswide shelter-in-place alert Sunday night after its Public Safety department reported a shooting at 8013 York Road. The alert was sent to the campus community at about 7:20 pm, according to WBAL-TV 11.

The university advised everyone on campus to stay inside, shelter in place, and keep windows and doors closed. The alert came as emergency crews were reportedly responding in the 8000 block of York Road, near the university campus.

At the time of the initial report, Towson University had not released further details about what happened, including information about any possible victims or suspects.

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Towson University’s Office of Public Safety says emergency alerts are used for urgent incidents that could pose an immediate threat to the campus community.

The university also says its police department works with local agencies, including the Baltimore County Police Department, during emergencies.

The situation is still developing Sunday night, and additional details were expected from authorities.

Male victim taken to hospital Baltimore County Police said a male shooting victim was taken to an area hospital, though his condition has not been released. Officers are searching for suspects and asked people to avoid the immediate area as they investigate.

Additional police activity was reported near Osler Drive in connection with the shooting. The shelter-in-place order remained in effect as officers worked to safely resolve the incident, according to WMAR.