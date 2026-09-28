A small aircraft was reportedly involved in a crash near Buffalo Municipal Airport in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Sunday, September 27. However, local authorities had not publicly confirmed the incident or reported any injuries at the time of publication. Plane crash in Buffalo, Minnesota? Reports of small aircraft incident near airport, what we know (Representational image via Unsplash)

The initial information came from the scanner alert account @alertpage, which reported an aircraft crash near 1309 County Road 134 Northeast in Wright County. According to the post, emergency crews were responding to the scene and the Buffalo airport was being shut down during the operation.

The alert also claimed that two people were trapped underneath the aircraft and were being extricated. It further reported that responders were dealing with a fuel leak.

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These are preliminary reports, authorities have not yet confirmed the reported crash or the details of the response. HT.com could not independently verify those details.