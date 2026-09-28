Plane crash in Buffalo, Minnesota? Reports of small aircraft incident near airport, what we know
A small plane crash was reported near Buffalo Airport in Minnesota, but authorities have not confirmed the incident.
A small aircraft was reportedly involved in a crash near Buffalo Municipal Airport in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Sunday, September 27. However, local authorities had not publicly confirmed the incident or reported any injuries at the time of publication.
The initial information came from the scanner alert account @alertpage, which reported an aircraft crash near 1309 County Road 134 Northeast in Wright County. According to the post, emergency crews were responding to the scene and the Buffalo airport was being shut down during the operation.
The alert also claimed that two people were trapped underneath the aircraft and were being extricated. It further reported that responders were dealing with a fuel leak.
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These are preliminary reports, authorities have not yet confirmed the reported crash or the details of the response. HT.com could not independently verify those details.
What has been reported about the Buffalo aircraft crash?
A separate Facebook post also reported that a small aircraft had reportedly flipped over on a runway in Wright County on Sunday afternoon. However, the post stressed that information was limited and said officials had not confirmed whether anyone was injured or what caused the aircraft to overturn.
The two social media reports therefore provide preliminary information, but they do not establish the condition of anyone who may have been involved.
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At the time of publication, there was no publicly confirmed statement from local authorities establishing the number of people involved, injuries, the cause of the reported crash or the extent of any damage.
This remains a developing story. Information about injuries, the aircraft, the circumstances of the incident and airport operations could change as emergency responders and local authorities provide verified updates.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More