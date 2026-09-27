Was Caleb Flynn's wife Ashley unfaithful? FBI agent testifies about her husband's bizarre claim

The first complete week of the homicide trial concerning Caleb Flynn concluded prematurely on Friday afternoon when the presiding judge adjourned proceedings shortly after 3 p.m., with resumption scheduled for Monday morning. Caleb Flynn, 40, stands trial for the charge of aggravated murder pertaining to the fatal shooting of Ashley Flynn that occurred on 16 February.

Throughout the proceedings, the jury received testimony from multiple witnesses whose presentations concentrated on the examination and presentation of digital evidence.

FBI Special Agent Joseph Wilhelm testifies Special Agent Joseph Wilhelm, a digital forensic specialist employed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, continued his testimony that had been interrupted on Thursday afternoon.

Wilhelm was directed by the prosecution to present findings derived from digital evidence that had been analyzed following Ashley Flynn's death.

A report compiled from a minimum of three distinct Apple devices associated with Caleb Flynn was presented, demonstrating that he was in motion during the period immediately preceding his 911 call.

However, Flynn claimed that he had been asleep and was later awakened by dogs before discovering Ashley dead in her bedroom. Earlier testimony established that he remained conscious until no earlier than 12:45 a.m. on the morning of February 16, when he was engaged in texting his former paramour, Alleigha Botner.

Also Read: Celeb Flynn trial: How and when did Ashley Flynn learn about husband's affair with Alleigha Botner? Shocking details out

FBI agent Andrea Kinzig speaks about Caleb Flynn's wild ‘unfaithful’ claim The jury additionally received testimony from FBI Special Agent Andrea Kinzig, who provided evidence regarding a murder-for-hire tip.

Kinzig emphasized that multiple unsuccessful efforts had been undertaken to establish communication with the individual.

She then contacted the individual who provided the information and told prosecutors that the lead appeared to yield no substantive results. According to her account, the individual stated that he “did not remember talking about anybody being hired to kill Ashley Flynn, but he then advised that he may have offered up just as a general theory.”

She additionally reviewed phone records and electronic devices associated with both the Flynns and Caleb Flynn's extramarital partner, Alleigha Botner.

Kinzig said that her analysis revealed Ashley's final phone access occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. on February 15, merely hours before she was reportedly shot dead in her bedroom.

Additionally, she testified that her examination of Ashley's phone yielded “no evidence” supporting involvement in an extramarital affair, contradicting the assertions Flynn had made to Botner.