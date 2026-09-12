Where are Somali dictator Siad Barre's children? Ayanle and Deka Mohamed residing in Ohio amid public outcry

The children of the ruthless Somali dictator Siad Barre, whose governance turned into the deaths of approximately 200,000 people, are discreetly residing in the United States — in close proximity to the victims of his regime. Ayanle (L), pictured with his uncle in London on November 2, 2024, currently resides on a tranquil street in a suburb of Columbus. (Ayanle/.Facebook)

According to The NY Post's exclusive report, the dictator's son Ayanle, who was known as his "right-hand man," and daughter Deka Mohamed Siad, are living in Columbus, Ohio, where they maintain a low-profile suburban lifestyle.

Who are Ayanle and Deka? According to The Post sources, Ayanle, 61, and Deka, 69, came to America soon after the overthrow of Barre in 1991, after enduring two decades of oppression that led to the "Isaaq Genocide."

However, within the broader Somali community, their existence serves as a painful reminder of the oppressive regime, prompting some people to urge US authorities to conduct an investigation. Columbus hosts the second largest Somali community in the United States, after Minnesota, which is home to around 70,000 people.

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Outrage among Somali community Speaking to The Post, Ali-Guban Mohamed stated that he was “shocked” to see Ayanle, the son of Siad Barre, enjoying his freedom in the mosque, considering the several war crimes committed by his father and his associates.

He mentioned that his family was gathered in a small township known as Agabur and then executed, adding that their remains were disposed of in a well, and this was happening universally.

“It was a 21-year military dictatorship, one man rule and a bunch of his men. Siad Barre dictated where you could go, where you could live, where you can travel.”

Since relocating to the US, Barre's children have profited from a Medicare-supported home health care enterprise — which reportedly generated $1.8 million, as per documents reviewed by The Post — along with a translation service and a charity established in his honor.

Ayanle resides in a modest three-bedroom house valued at $350,000 with his wife and young son. The family's existence has provoked anger among the victims of Barre's regime, who endured torture, mutilation, and witnessed the murder of their family members at the hands of the dictator's forces.

The family’s presence has outraged victims of Barre’s regime who were tortured, maimed and saw family members murdered by the dictator’s forces.

Ali-Guban Mohamed stressed that it was “just awful” that not even one person has been made accountable for the genocide that transpired.

“It feels very bad to know Ayanle is here. Others are scared to speak out but I don’t care. People need to know the truth. He was supposed to be the one who took over from his father, like Saddam Hussein’s son.”

‘He is a war criminal’: Mohamed said that he had sought refuge in the US following Barre's orders for the massacre of Isaaq clan civilians residing in the northern area, currently recognized as the self-governing Somaliland. The military campaign led to the obliteration of entire cities through aerial strikes, contamination of water sources, and the deployment of more than a million landmines across grazing territories.

Calling the American immigration system “broken,” he said that “ICE is rounding up and deporting people but the children of a known dictator with serious allegations of murder are living here.”

Another person Faisah Abdullahi, who lives in Ohio, said, “I find it very shameful to live in the same state as anyone who can celebrate an evil person who tried to wipe out my lineage.”

“He’s treated like a hero but he is a war criminal and we have to live through the trauma.”

It remains uncertain whether Ayanle is currently employed in Columbus. Previously, he established a translation services firm known as Somal Global Services, and he is associated with Halwa Kismay Coffee, a café that offers traditional Somali confections.

Additionally, he seems to have founded a non-profit organization named Somali Immigrants Achieving Democracy in 2004, and images shared online depict him traveling internationally to locations such as London, Oman, and the UAE.

All we know about Deka and her family Deka, his daughter, resided in Ohio with her husband, the former Somali ambassador Abdikarim Ali Omar. Together, they operated Vanguard Home Health Care, which secured over $1.8 million in Medicare funding prior to his passing at the age of 70 in January 2021. The business seems to have been legitimate, having submitted the necessary documentation, and it ceased operations following Ali Omar's death.

Deka seems to be an influential speaker, participating in numerous events within the Somali community in Columbus.

Neither Deka nor Ayanle responded to The Post's requests for comments.