Will Christa Pike be executed? What to know amid Tennessee court's last-moment stay order

Pike received a death sentence in 1996 for the January 1995 murder of her classmate Colleen Slemmer at Job Corps, a residential career training program for low-income youths run by the US Department of Labor. In their fresh plea Wednesday, Pike's attorneys demanded that her allegations that she was sexually abused for several years as a child be reopened. The Appeals Court said that it will review whether the case can be reopened and the execution is halted till then.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District in Tennessee ordered the execution to be stopped after Christa Pike's attorneys made a fresh bid to halt it. The court said it needed more time to review the legal claim of Pike's attorneys before the state can go ahead with the execution.

On Wednesday, September 30, all eyes were on Tennessee woman Christa Pike, as she was set to be executed at 10am ET, becoming the only woman in the state's history to face death row. But an hour before the execution, a federal appeals court halted the execution after fresh legal challenges emerged.

A key question that has emerged in the aftermath of the court's stay order on Christa Pike's execution is whether her execution will eventually take place or not. A stay order does not mean that the execution has been cancelled. It will take place after what the appeals court described as “the entry of a short stay.” So far, the next date for Christa Pike's execution has not been announced.

“The interests of justice and the finality of Pike’s impending execution compel the entry of a short stay of execution in order to properly analyze the parties’ fully briefed arguments and resolve the issues on the merits,” a statement from the Appeals Court read.

Christa Pike appealed to both the Supreme Court and the Governor of Tennessee, Bill Lee, to stop the execution. "She was 18 when she committed her crime, and she was deeply mentally ill," Pike's lawyer wrote to Lee. However, both of them decided not to.

Also read: Christa Pike: Who were accomplices, where are they now? Tennessee to execute woman for first time in 200 years

United Nations Ask Tennessee To Halt Execution The United Nations had asked the US government and the Tennessee state administration to halt the execution arguing it would “mark the culmination of a trajectory of severe physical and psychological suffering marked by childhood abuse and nearly three decades of solitary confinement on death row."

Christa Pike also issued a statement to NBC News in which she described how she was mentally ill when she committed the crime at the age of 18. "It took me numerous years to even realize the gravity of what I’d done. Even more to accept how many lives I affected," she wrote in the statement.

"I took the life of someone’s child, sister, friend. It sickens me now to think I had the ability to commit such a crime.”