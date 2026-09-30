‘I had to shake them’: Passenger recalls rushing additional pilots to cockpit as flydubai plane was ‘diving’
After a fight between the pilots, a passenger had to shake two additional pilots to get them to take control as the plane plunged.
There were reportedly two additional pilots on the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv that was diverted to Saudi Arabia's Tabuk, where it landed safely after an “incident”. After a physical altercation broke out between the pilot-in-command and the co-pilot, a passenger had to “shake” the additional pilots to get them to take control of the plane as they had initially frozen.
“I had to shake them to get them to move to the front and take control of the plane because it was diving,” the passenger said, according to Zvika Klein, editor of The Jerusalem Post, who wrote about the account on his X timeline.
HT could not independently confirm the passenger's account.
Deep Dive
“He (the passenger) said the additional pilots were assigned to the flight. During the emergency, he said, both initially froze. According to his account, Israeli passengers pulled the attacker out of the cockpit and got the other pilots inside. One took control of the aircraft; the other took longer to recover,” Klein wrote.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave almost a similar account of what happened inside the plane as it fell about 14,300 feet in 37 seconds. The Israeli PM said that the co-pilot stabbed the pilot-in-command while trying to crash the aircraft, and that “brave” passengers and crew then subdued the attacker, allowing the plane to land safely in Saudi Arabia.
Also Read | ‘Terrorist’ on flydubai wanted to crash plane, kill Israelis on board, says Israel security minister
The plane's captain and first officer were injured, according to a statement by Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, carried by state-run Al Ekhbariya television, AP reported.
The captain of the plane, Smit Machchhar, is an Indian national who was previously associated with SpiceJet. He reportedly fought off the co-pilot before passengers subdued the attacker, while the additional pilots helped land the plane safely.
Video footage circulating on social media shows two men on the plane's floor, bloodied and wounded. Two people appeared to be providing medical treatment, while two others guarded the cockpit. However, the motive behind the attack is still unclear.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShubham Pandey
Shubham Pandey works as Chief Content Producer at the Hindustan Times online desk, where he writes news articles, explainers, and features with a focus on audience engagement, traffic growth, and real-time storytelling. With over a decade of experience across journalism, digital newsrooms, and strategic communications, he brings a strong understanding of online journalism, particularly in leveraging SEO, search trends, and live blogs to drive sustained reader engagement. Previously, he led the sports team at Zee News English, strengthening editorial operations while delivering measurable growth in readership. His reporting experience includes assignments with Firstpost, where he covered sports with a strong narrative focus. Shubham has worked across both startups and large media organisations, including building a sports website from the ground up in a startup environment—demonstrating versatility and leadership. His stint as Senior Account Manager at Edelman India further expanded his expertise in strategic communications, brand storytelling, and reputation management. Across roles, he specialises in content planning, writing, and crafting credible narratives for diverse audiences. He has collaborated with former international cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara, Nick Knight, and Danny Morrison to create compelling, high-impact sports content, blending editorial depth with mass appeal. When he is not writing news or watching sports, he enjoys exploring films from around the world.Read More