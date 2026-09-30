Second team of pilots in civilian clothes stepped in to save flydubai plane, helped land safely in Saudi: Report

The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday when the incident unfolded. Citing Channel 12, The Times of Israel reported that two passengers also intervened to prevent one of the pilots from taking control of the aircraft.

A second team of pilots dressed in civilian clothes took control of a flydubai flight and landed it safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia after an altercation between the aircraft's two pilots, according to an Israeli media report.

What was the initial assessment by Israeli officials regarding the flydubai incident?

What was the initial assessment by Israeli officials regarding the flydubai incident?

Did passengers intervene during the incident on the flydubai flight?

Did passengers intervene during the incident on the flydubai flight?

What led to the emergency landing of the flydubai flight in Saudi Arabia?

What led to the emergency landing of the flydubai flight in Saudi Arabia?

Initially thought to be a potential hijacking, it later turned out that the signal that sparked fear among the authorities was itself triggered by a brawl between the two pilots in the cockpit. It reportedly led to the aircraft descending from 34,000 feet to around 16,600 feet over northwestern Saudi Arabia in just over two minutes.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel's security minister, said that “terrorist” wanted to crash Flydubai's FZ1073 plane to kill Israelis, according to AFP.

Earlier, two Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity to brief reporters, said Israel's current assessment was that the incident was an attempted “terror attack” and was not related to any mental health issue involving either of the pilots.

Around 180 passengers on board The aircraft was carrying around 180 passengers when it turned around while flying over Saudi Arabia. It was subsequently tracked near Tabuk airport before landing there.

Israeli military assesses incident The Israeli military said IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir held an assessment of the incident with senior officers.

Also read | ‘Heard screams, saw blood, someone stabbed pilot’: Passengers recall flydubai flight horror

Those present included Israeli Air Force chief Maj Gen Omer Tischler, Operations Directorate chief Maj Gen Itzik Cohen and Intelligence Directorate chief Maj Gen Shlomi Binder, according to The Times of Israel.

The incident came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier that there were indications that Israel's enemies could attempt attacks ahead of the elections. He warned against any such action and said the country's "long arm" would reach them anywhere and at any time.