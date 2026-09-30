Flight to Israel makes emergency landing in Saudi Arabia

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting on Wednesday morning with security officials over the incident after earlier concerns the plane was experiencing a security incident.

FlyDubai, the sister airline to the long-haul carrier Emirates, didn’t explain what happened in the flight for the Boeing 737 aircraft, only saying that it “experienced an incident while en route.” The plane landed in Tabuk in western Saudi Arabia and “all passengers are safe and accounted for,” the carrier added.

TEL AVIV—A FlyDubai flight traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Israel made an emergency landing Wednesday in Saudi Arabia after the aircraft made an extreme descent and rise in flight, preliminary flight-tracking data showed.

How did passengers react during the FlyDubai flight incident?

How did passengers react during the FlyDubai flight incident?

What does the squawk 7500 code signify in aviation?

What does the squawk 7500 code signify in aviation?

What caused the emergency landing of the FlyDubai flight in Saudi Arabia?

What caused the emergency landing of the FlyDubai flight in Saudi Arabia?

“The incident is under control, and all measures are currently being deployed in order to return the Israeli passengers safely to Israel,” the prime minister’s office said.

Flightradar24, a flight-tracking website, said preliminary data showed the aircraft had “extreme fluctuations” in its reported altitude in flight, dropping drastically and rising again quickly at speeds far beyond those seen during normal trips.

FlyDubai has been one of the few international carriers to continue to fly in Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport since the Oct. 7, 2023, attack by Hamas on the country and subsequent war in Gaza.

—Updates to follow as news develops.

Write to Anat Peled at anat.peled@wsj.com and Jon Gambrell at jon.gambrell@wsj.com