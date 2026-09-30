Sundar Pichai next to Musk, Nadella next to Bezos: Trump's AI execs luncheon meet seating plan
From NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and Elon Musk seated right to Trump, to Microsoft's Satya Nadella across the table, here's a look at who sat where.
US president Donald Trump held a key meeting on what is now called "super intelligence," where the world's top bosses from the tech and artificial industry gathered at the White House.
Apart from renaming artificial intelligence and calling on AI companies to "self police" the technology, the seating plan at the White House luncheon has gained attention.
Also Read | Multiple AI CEOs met Trump. Only 6 signed his ‘super intelligence’ accord. Who are they?
Deep Dive
From NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and Elon Musk seated right to Trump, to Microsoft's Satya Nadella across the table, here's a look at who sat where.
Trump's AI meet | Who sat where?
Based on the seating plan shared by president Trump himself, some of the top names were seated right next to POTUS.
The placement of the CEOs and executives around the table also highlights the power dynamics within the AI industry. This is seen with Huang and Musk's seats right next to Trump.
Furthermore, Google CEO Sundar Pichai found himself close to POTUS, right next to Musk.
Meta's Mark Zuckerberg was also close to Trump. Meanwhile, Microsoft's Satya Nadella was seated next to vice president JD Vance and Amazon's Jeff Bezos.
OpenAI's Greg Brockman found himself across the table from Trump and right next to White House chief of staff Susie Wiles.
Palantir's Alex karp and Shyam Sankar, Social Capital's Chamath Palihapitiya, Anthropic's Dario Amodei and Tom Brown, Micron's Sanjay Mehtra, NASA's Jared issacman, Service Now's Nill McDermott, Palo Alto Network's Nikesh Arora, Broadcom's Hock Tan and Altimeter's Brad Gerstner also found a seat at the top table.
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