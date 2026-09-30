‘Americans need to wake up’: Iran calls on US voters to reject Trump ahead of elections

The letter also accused Trump of concealing the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear programme, which Israel in particular views as an existential threat, as well as the effectiveness of Tehran’s blockade of Gulf oil, according to the letter shared by Al Jazeera.

“Americans need to wake up. They need to wrest control back from corrupt politicians. Now is the time, as the American political system is at its weakest,” the letter read.

In a 25-page open letter addressed to the American people, the Guards appealed to US voters ahead of the midterm elections to reject Trump’s policies and accept an offer of peaceful coexistence. It also urged Americans to oppose US support for Israel and foreign wars, arguing that Iran and the US could coexist if Washington changed its policies.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday made a direct appeal to the people of the United States to change the government under President Donald Trump.

It also declared Iran the victor in the war, arguing that the US has failed to meet any of its stated goals, including curtailing Iran’s nuclear programme.

“Nearly seven months into this unjust war, the U.S. military—the largest and costliest military in the history of the world—has scored no wins, and that is all the more humiliating when we consider that it fought the war in collaboration with the Israeli military, which claims to be the world’s fourth-largest military power.”

The letter added that the war inflicted by the US and Israel failed to divert the world’s attention from Israel's “horrific” crimes against Palestinians.

“Additionally, Israel and the U.S. have failed to realize one of their ulterior motives in instigating this war—diverting the world’s attention from Israel’s horrific crimes against Palestinians. The issue of Israel’s genocide in Gaza remains at the forefront of global public concern,” the letter said.

What ‘Death to America’ means The letter also clarified that “Death to America” chants, often echoed by Iran, does not in “any way express any ill will toward the American people” who it said have “themselves suffered from the same oppression.”

Instead it said that “Death to America” is a prayer “for the eradication of the diabolical ruling elite whose seat of power is the White House.”

“It is a cry born of the pain of oppression. It is, in a word, not an expression of ill will toward the American people. And we are certain that if the American people truly understood the reality of the evil their leaders commit in their name, they would disavow their leaders—as they gradually are doing—and would stand by the people of Iran in indicting their common oppressor,” the letter said.

‘Trump is a liar’ The letter also calls Trump a liar for repeatedly lying about Iran’s nuclear weapons program, saying that America’s intelligence reports have confirmed multiple times that Iran does not have nuclear weapons.

“For 25 years now, the White House (across multiple administrations) has claimed that Iran is only a few months or weeks away from building a nuclear bomb. Well, if this claim were true, why has Iran not yet gone through with its plan to build the bomb?”

“If Iran was only a little while away from making the bomb 25 years ago, when it was far less technologically advanced than what it is today, it should possess dozens of nuclear bombs today, and yet America’s intelligence reports have repeatedly confirmed that Iran has no nuclear weapons.”

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi echoed the letter’s message, accusing Trump of being an “inveterate liar” and telling Americans “big lies” while in office.

“The enemy knows that Iran is not after nuclear weapons…Their issue with Iran is not its nuclear programme but rather its vastness, which they want to destroy,” IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said, according to Reuters news agency.

Mohebbi further challenged US assertions that Iran has lost most of its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz. “The fact that the Americans might manage, at great expense, considerable trouble, and high risk to sneak a small vessel through the Strait of Hormuz under cover of darkness to export, say, 100 or 200 barrels of oil does not mean the Strait is open,” the IRGC spokesperson said.