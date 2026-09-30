Chad Lowe daughter Fiona cause of death update: What happened to 13-year-old? ‘We are deeply heartbroken’

Lowe, known for Life Goes On, had Fiona with his wife, Kim Painter, who works as a producer in the industry. The two are also parents to Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The 58-year-old had last posted about Fiona on her birthday in November 2025.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988,” the family said.

An official cause of death was not given for Fiona. However, the statement on her passing made mention of mental health struggles.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona. She was a loving young girl who was smart, creative and loved to dance. She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents. In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time,” the family said to Page Six.

“Celebrating Fiona officially becoming a teen today!! Keep dancing through life FiBear! Love you soooo much!!,” he had written. Several people expressed condolences on the post. “So sorry for your unimaginable loss. There are no words,” one wrote. Another added “Praying for you all. Such a beautiful young lady. May she rest in peace.”

Yet another said “My deepest prayers for your loss. She is a beauty. May God hold her tight.”

Chad Lowe's family went through LA fires Lowe's family lived through the Los Angeles fires which saw the actor and director's childhood home damaged in the Palisades blaze.

At the time, he had praised his daughters' resilience, saying “Almost a month after we evacuated our girls finally got to go back to see what’s left of their home. The way they’ve handled this whole devastating experience is nothing short of remarkable. I am in awe of their spirit and resilience. Helping them navigate these tough times is my sole purpose. Being their dad is my life’s greatest joy and privilege.”

He had added “This is what remains of 10 years of building our lives. Our hearts are broken, but we are comforted by all the well wishes, and offers of assistance. We are ok and will be ok. We have each other. Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers.” Lowe had further said “Home really is where the heart is. Hold those you love close. Take care of each other. This crazy thing called 'life' is so damn precious.”