Tornado in Canyon, Amarillo in Texas? Check map as sirens go off amid warning; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was sounded for Amarillo and Canyon in Texas on September 29. There is a radar indicated threat, as per the update.

They further added ‘Tornado Warning including Amarillo TX, Palisades TX and Pullman TX until 9:00 PM CDT’. Maps for areas likely to be impacted were shared.

The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management also announced “TORNADO WARNING in the Amarillo & Canyon Area. The US National Weather Service Amarillo Texas has indicated a potential tornado by radar in the Amarillo-area storm system.”

Also Read | Clovis, New Mexico tornado warning update: ‘Radar tracked’ tornado seen near Cannon Air Force Base; scary visuals emerge

Sirens could be heard and the statement noted “Outdoor warning sirens are being activated in affected areas, including portions of Amarillo, Randall County and the Canyon area. If you are in a warned area, take shelter immediately. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building, away from windows. THIS IS CURRENTLY A RADAR INDICATED THREAT, but please do not wait to see or hear a tornado before taking action.”

The tornado warning sparked fears among many though no twister on ground was confirmed.

Tornado warning in Amarillo, Canyon spark fears One person remarked “Five tornado warnings going on around us. One in Canyon. Activity going around Buccees and toward airport. White deer lefors . Everyone stay safe.”

Another added “Say some prayers for us and for Canyon as we are under tornado warnings all around us! We need prayers for protection for our house and all our animals!!!!”. Yet another said “So the tornado sirens are going off.”