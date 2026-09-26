Clovis, New Mexico tornado warning update: ‘Radar tracked’ tornado seen near Cannon Air Force Base; scary visuals emerge

A tornado warning was issued for Clovis, New Mexico on September 25. The National Weather Service (NWS) noted that the warning was in effect till 8:45pm MDT or 10:45pm ET. A map was shared as well.

An update from a tornado tracking page noted that the warning was in effect for southeastern Curry County, New Mexico, including Clovis, Cannon Air Force Base, Ranchvale, and Portair. “A radar-tracked tornado was spotted near Cannon AFB and is moving northeast at 20 mph. If you're in this path, get to an interior room on the lowest floor away from windows right now, and if you're outside or in a mobile home, get to sturdy shelter immediately,” the update noted.

Despite fears, there is no confirmed twister on ground yet. Mayor Mike Morris of Clovis announced “The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Tornado Warning for our area. You are hearing the tornado sirens in Clovis right now. Please take shelter immediately and move to your safe place. Stay away from windows and remain sheltered until the warning has passed. Please take this warning seriously, stay safe, and help make sure those around you are aware.”

Meanwhile, another person shared photos from the storm that hit Clovis a day back.