New Mexico and Arizona flooding update: Flash flood videos emerge as evacuations ordered

Flash flooding is underway in parts of New Mexico and Arizona, with officials warning residents in some areas to evacuate as heavy rain continues across the Southwest. Flash flooding is underway in parts of New Mexico and Arizona. (Representational Image/ UnSplash)

An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, amid reports of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.

The emergency comes as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Polo increases the risk of flooding across parts of the Southwest and Southern Plains.

New Mexico flooding Severe flash flooding is underway between Garfield and Salem in Doña Ana County after officials warned of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.

Residents of Rincon, Salem and Garfield have been urged to evacuate low-lying areas immediately and move to safer locations.