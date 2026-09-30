New Mexico and Arizona flooding update: Flash flood videos emerge as evacuations ordered
Severe flash flooding is underway between Garfield and Salem in Doña Ana County after officials warned of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.
Flash flooding is underway in parts of New Mexico and Arizona, with officials warning residents in some areas to evacuate as heavy rain continues across the Southwest.
An evacuation order has been issued for parts of Doña Ana County, New Mexico, amid reports of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.
The emergency comes as moisture from the remnants of Hurricane Polo increases the risk of flooding across parts of the Southwest and Southern Plains.
New Mexico flooding
Severe flash flooding is underway between Garfield and Salem in Doña Ana County after officials warned of the imminent failure of McLeod Dam.
Residents of Rincon, Salem and Garfield have been urged to evacuate low-lying areas immediately and move to safer locations.
Elsewhere in New Mexico, a Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Socorro County until 7:45 p.m. MDT Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, trained weather spotters reported water flowing across roads on White Sands Missile Range in southeastern Socorro County at around 4:55 p.m. MDT. Radar estimates indicated that up to 2 inches of rain had fallen, with another inch possible in the warned area.
“Flash flooding is already occurring,” the warning stated.
Areas at risk in Socorro County
The warning covers areas including:
Socorro
San Antonio
Bosque Del Apache Refuge
Bingham
Escondida
Lemitar
Laborcita
Luis Lopez
It also includes portions of several major highways.
Interstate 25: Mile Markers 103-146, 148-150 and near Mile Marker 154.
Highway 380: Mile Markers 1-35.
Arizona flooding
Flash flooding is also affecting parts of Pima County in southern Arizona, with several roads closed as officials respond to rising water.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has closed S. Houghton Road in both directions from Andrada Road to just south of Andrada High School. Officials have also closed East Sahuarita Road and South Wilmot Road.
The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Cochise County and east-central Pima County until 6:30 p.m. MDT Tuesday.
Areas at risk in Arizona
The warning includes Tucson, Sahuarita, Green Valley, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Drexel Heights, Tanque Verde, Vail, Corona de Tucson, Three Points and the Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation.
Other locations include East Sahuarita, San Xavier Community, Summit, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Valencia West, Rita Ranch, Mescal, San Xavier Mission and Madera Canyon.
Highways under the warning
The warning covers portions of:
Interstate 19: Mile Markers 31-57
Interstate 10: Mile Markers 266-299
Route 83: Mile Markers 37-58
Residents in areas affected by the warnings are urged to follow instructions from local officials and avoid driving through flooded roads. Even shallow moving water can sweep vehicles off the road.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More