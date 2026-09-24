Shocking revelations were unveiled amid the search for a 15-year-old Pima County boy who went missing from the Three Points area. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Ryker Lee, who was last seen in the 9100 Block of South Silver Star Road around 10 am on Tuesday, September 22. Ryker Lee went missing in Pima County. What investigators found at teen's house was horrifying (@PimaSheriff/X)

Ryker’s mother and stepfather have been arrested on child abuse charges, sheriff’s officials said, per KGUN 9. Danielle Renae Lee-Sharp, 39, and 43-year-old Michael Aaron Menzie, were arrested and each charged with three counts of child abuse.

Read More | Who is Ryker Lee? Pima County Sheriff’s Department searching for 15-year-old boy missing from Three Points area

Horrific living conditions unveiled Officials told KGUN 9 that Danielle and Michael were arrested on child abuse charges stemming from further investigations at the family's home. A news release stated that investigators located evidence of child abuse involving three children at the home.

"Ryker Lee had been confined inside a small, padlocked room within a recreational vehicle that lacked running water, restroom facilities, and air conditioning. Two younger siblings, ages 10 and 8, were found living in deplorable and unsanitary conditions inside the main residence," officials said.

Read More | Ryker Lee update: 2 arrested on child abuse charges as Pima County teen remains missing

The house reportedly smelled of cat urine and had stains of vomit and feces throughout the floor. According to the interim complaints 13 News obtained, the children were sleeping on plastic mattresses with no bedding. Their closest bathroom had no sink, and the home was filled with insects.

The two younger children were taken into Department of Child Services custody. Ryker remains missing.

Ryker reportedly left on foot. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and floral-print pants. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Lee has a condition that requires medication.

Anyone with any information on Ryker’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.