Who was Bianca Wilkerson? What we know about Virginia soldier who became 19th known death since start of Iran war

The U.S. Army identified the 19th U.S. service member to die while deployed in support of the war with Iran as Capt. Bianca C. Wilkerson, 37, of Norfolk, Virginia. Wilkerson died September 18 “as a result of a non-combat-related incident,” the Army said Wednesday, September 23, according to the Military Times. Her passing added another death to the Pentagon’s official public casualty accounting. ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends the Department of War's 2026 National POW/MIA Recognition Day Ceremony on the Pentagon River Terrace Parade Field on September 18, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Who was Bianca Wilkerson? Wilkerson was assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, S.C. and was supporting overseas operations in Doha, Qatar, The Hill reported. A defense official said that she was posthumously promoted to major, per the Military Times.

Wilkerson suffered a fatal medical emergency while flying to the Middle East, according to The Washington Post.

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Wilkerson’s death was added to the Pentagon’s Defense Casualty Analysis System (DCAS). The public database tracks war deaths and injuries.

Since July, the Trump administration has referred to the Iran war as “overseas operations.” It has insisted that the conflict, known as Operation Epic Fury, has concluded with a July ceasefire between Washington and Tehran that has since collapsed.

At present, the system lists only five deaths under the rubric titled “Overseas Operations,” including Wilkerson and four service members who died in July. While three of them died in Jordan, one died in Iraq. This is the number reportedly listed despite 9 known individuals dying overseas since the war began on February 28.

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The Washington Post reported last week that additional U.S. service members have died in the Middle East during the Iran war, with at least 23 military fatalities. The number cited was four more than what the Pentagon has disclosed publicly.

In an X post, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called ⁠the report “a complete LIE.”