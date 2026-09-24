Lawrence Tanter, the longtime public address announcer known as the "Voice of the Lakers," has died aged 76. The Los Angeles Lakers shared the tragic news in a social media post. Lawrence Tanter family: All on parents and son Miles as longtime Lakers announcer dies at 76 (lakers/Instagram)

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter," the post reads. "For 43 years, LT's voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family."

Lawrence Tanter’s family There is very little publicly documented information about Tanter's family, as he kept his personal and family life highly private. There is no publicly available information or record indicating that he was married or had a wife, but there is evidence that he had a son named Miles, according to a 2011 Los Angeles Times article.

While his parents have not been publicly named, a few details from his early life in Chicago shed light on Tanter's family background. He credited his father with sparking his lifelong love for basketball. In the 1950s, when Tanter was young, his father took him to see the Harlem Globetrotters play in Chicago, featuring a young Wilt Chamberlain, per WBUR. Tanter described the memory as "indelible.”

Tanter reportedly grew up in a household deeply rooted in music. His parents’ occupations are unknown, but Tanter often mentioned his family's rich musical pedigree, noting that his uncle played jazz alongside the legendary Charlie Parker. He also revealed that his sister sang with the Floyd Campbell Orchestra.

After 43 seasons, Tanter retired as the team's PA announcer in June. However, he stayed with the franchise as a special advisor for game presentation.

"Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice," Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said after his retirement, per CBS News