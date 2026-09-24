Lawrence Tanter family: All on parents and son Miles as longtime Lakers announcer dies at 76
Lawrence Tanter, the longtime public address announcer known as the "Voice of the Lakers," has died aged 76. Here's what we know about his family.
Lawrence Tanter, the longtime public address announcer known as the "Voice of the Lakers," has died aged 76. The Los Angeles Lakers shared the tragic news in a social media post.
"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of legendary Lakers public address announcer Lawrence Tanter," the post reads. "For 43 years, LT's voice served as the soundtrack to Lakers games at the arena. He will be remembered as a cherished member of the Lakers family."
Lawrence Tanter’s family
There is very little publicly documented information about Tanter's family, as he kept his personal and family life highly private. There is no publicly available information or record indicating that he was married or had a wife, but there is evidence that he had a son named Miles, according to a 2011 Los Angeles Times article.
While his parents have not been publicly named, a few details from his early life in Chicago shed light on Tanter's family background. He credited his father with sparking his lifelong love for basketball. In the 1950s, when Tanter was young, his father took him to see the Harlem Globetrotters play in Chicago, featuring a young Wilt Chamberlain, per WBUR. Tanter described the memory as "indelible.”
Tanter reportedly grew up in a household deeply rooted in music. His parents’ occupations are unknown, but Tanter often mentioned his family's rich musical pedigree, noting that his uncle played jazz alongside the legendary Charlie Parker. He also revealed that his sister sang with the Floyd Campbell Orchestra.
After 43 seasons, Tanter retired as the team's PA announcer in June. However, he stayed with the franchise as a special advisor for game presentation.
"Lawrence Tanter has been an integral part of the Lakers gameday experience for more than four decades, setting the tone for countless memorable moments with his professionalism, energy and signature booming voice," Lakers Governor Jeanie Buss said after his retirement, per CBS News
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSumanti Sen
Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.Read More