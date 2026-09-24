Bittu Tabahi's Yamuna cleanup is 'tight slap on administration', says IITian CEO

On September 20, Surendra Singh Choudhary, aka Bittu Tabahi, launched a cleanup drive where he and a group of volunteers removed around 585 kg of waste from the Yamuna riverbank in Delhi NCR. The 4.5-hour campaign again brought accolades to the youngster who had first shot to fame for cleaning a trash-filled river in his hometown of Biaora in Madhya Pradesh. Bittu Tabahi and his team removed around 585 kg of waste from the Yamuna riverbank. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi) Among those who praised Bittu Tabahi was Alok Jain, a Delhi-based entrepreneur. Jain is the founder of WeekendInvesting. (Also read: Bittu Tabahi, who single-handedly cleaned trash-filled river, gets job offer from Dutch CEO: ‘Come work for us’) Delhi founder on Bittu Tabahi Responding to a Hindustantimes.com story about Bittu Tabahi on X, Jain praised the 21-year-old student. He also echoed the sentiments of thousands others when he suggested that Bittu Tabahi was doing the work of local civic bodies in cleaning up the river. “Super wow and a tight slap on the local administration,” Alok Jain, an IIT Delhi alumnus, said in response to Bittu Tabahi’s Yamuna cleanup drive.

His post has reached over 40,000 people on the social media platform X, where many agreed with his take. “Guys like him should be brought in to replace the entitled crowd (Govt babus/Civic authorities) that’s been lounging on public money without delivering anything of value,” wrote one X user in the comments section. “Can we pay our tax directly to this guy?” another wondered. “GenZ is serious about change and taking charge in hand! I hope GenZ joins administrative services and brings the change they want!!” a user added. (Also read: Gen Z cleans polluted river in MP, shows before-and-after transformation: ‘Sirf videos nahi banaye, kaam bhi kiya') Bittu Tabahi's Yamuna cleanup