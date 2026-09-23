Bittu Tabahi cleans Yamuna bank in Delhi, removes 585 kg waste in 4.5 hours

Surendra Singh Choudhary, popularly known as Bittu Tabahi, has taken his cleanliness campaign to Delhi NCR, where he and a group of volunteers removed around 585 kg of waste from the Yamuna riverbank in a 4.5-hour cleanup drive. He carried out the drive on September 20, which also marked World Cleanup Day. The group removed around 585 kg of waste from the Yamuna riverbank. (Instagram/@bittu_tabahi)

Taking to Instagram, Choudhary shared a video showing him and volunteers working along the riverbank, collecting trash left behind. In the caption of the post, he said that the waste collected from the riverbank included flower garlands, religious offerings and plastic waste.

“September 20, World Cleanup Day. Four and a half hours cleaning on the Yamuna bank, and together removed 585 kg of garbage,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

“Flower garland, worship stuff, plastic, everything was scattered on the pier. People around came, handed out, and the whole edge was cleaned,” he said, thanking volunteers and local residents who joined the effort.

Choudhary also said the cleanup campaign would continue for 3 days and that he plans to visit different states to spread awareness about cleanliness. He added that Gurugram’s Khedki Daula would be his next stop.